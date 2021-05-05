Global Premium Bath Products Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Bath Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Premium Bath Products estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Premium Bath Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

Avon Beauty Products Pvt Ltd

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Estee Lauder Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

L`Artisan Parfumeur

L`Oreal SA

Plum Island Soap Co.

Unilever PLC

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

