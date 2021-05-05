Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Acquires NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant Docu-Series ‘Promiseland’

6-Part Series Will Have World Premiere on June 3, 2021 as a Crackle Original Series

Series from Creator and Rising Docu-auteur Dexton Deboree and producers DLP Media Group, Falkon Entertainment, RTG Features, Interscope Films, and Waffle Iron Entertainment

Features Guest Appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Carmelo Anthony, A’ja Wilson, and More

COS COB, Conn., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, announced today the acquisition of all North American and European rights to the new docu-series, Promiseland, which chronicles the rise of Memphis Grizzlies star and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant. The first three episodes will be available to watch for free on June 3, 2021 exclusively on Crackle as a Crackle Original series, before the final three episodes are released later in the month.

The six-part series, created and directed by Dexton Deboree, founder of Falkon and visionary behind the award-winning feature film, Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1, chronicles Morant’s rapid ascension from an unknown high-school prospect and overnight small college standout to the top tier of the NBA.

Through never-before-seen footage, audiences will witness Morant as he endures the turbulent and unprecedented 2019-20 season, battles against all odds, wins Rookie of the Year honors, and fights for a playoff berth. The series highlights the newcomer’s coming-of-age story during the most unusual season in NBA history, which includes navigating a global pandemic, a slew of doubters and disbelievers, and the explosion of the Black Lives Matter movement and outcry for racial injustice reform.

“I’m used to being doubted and to facing challenges,” said Morant. “There were a lot of ups and downs and unknowns in my rookie season, but I just did what I always do – kept my head down, kept training and stayed ready. In the end, I won Rookie of the Year, but I know this is just the beginning of my story. I’m thankful I could share what goes on behind the scenes and do it on my own terms. It’s been great working with Dexton and everyone involved. I’m excited about sharing this series with fans on Crackle.”

Production on the series began on the eve of Morant’s first regular season game, continued throughout the shutdown intimately at home with his family during quarantine, inside the NBA Bubble through the pandemic, and climaxes on their final game of the season and back home for the Rookie of the Year presentation. The series features a curated soundtrack from Interscope Records, an original hip-hop-inspired score from Steve “Swiff D” Thornton, a theme song written and performed exclusively for the series by Memphis’s own Moneybagg Yo, who currently has the No. 1 album in the country, A Gangsta’s Pain, and guest appearances by current NBA star Carmelo Anthony, WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, Grizzlies stars Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke, as well as Morant’s entire family and coaches from throughout his life.

“We are constantly on the lookout for high-impact series and movies we can launch as Originals on Crackle,” said Screen Media in a statement. “Ja is one of those rare talents that simply defines ‘high-impact’ and we know fans will thoroughly enjoy riding shotgun with him throughout his incredible rookie year.”

“Promiseland is a fantastic show for both sports fans and families, as we see a promising young athlete embark upon superstardom through hard work and thanks to the support of his family,” said Crackle Plus President Philippe Guelton. "This Crackle Original epitomizes our collection of sport docu-series that not only inspire and entertain our viewers, but makes Crackle a desirable platform for advertisers.”

“My life’s purpose is to tell stories that truly inspire the world,” said Mr. Deboree, founder and CCO of Falkon. “This series does that and so much more. My initial inspiration really stemmed from this idea of intimately, authentically and viscerally experiencing what a young athlete actually goes through as their dreams unfold in real time. We’ve seen and heard so many biographies on legends of the past sharing a look back on their life, but never the actual manifestation of the dream truly unfolding before our eyes and getting under the hood, beneath the skin and inside the heart and soul of those who are actually experiencing it while it happens.”

Mr. Deboree continued, “In this series we really ride shotgun with Ja as his dream comes true and get to really feel what it’s like as a 19- turning 20-year-old young man watching life unfold in the most magical way. He is a man of faith, integrity, honesty, compassion, humility and all of these really incredible character traits really born from and fostered by his amazing parents and the larger supporting family around him. It’s this idea of positive love and light that is a message and a narrative we need more of in the world, and Ja and his family embodies that. This series celebrates that along with so much more. I’m eternally grateful for Ja and his family for participating and trusting me in the way they did and for being who they are for the sake of the world.”

The series is a joint project from the production teams of Deboree’s Falkon Entertainment, DLP Media Group, RTG Features, Interscope Films and Waffle Iron Entertainment.

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, SVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions on behalf of Screen Media and Greg C. Lake of DLP on behalf of the filmmakers. Screen Media is the exclusive supplier of original content to Crackle Plus networks and has provided over 200 hours of original and exclusive programming in the past year.

