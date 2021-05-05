Litgrid results for the three months of 2021

English Lithuanian

Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius, Lithuania) is publishing results of the Company for the three months of 2021.

Key financial indicators for the 3 months of 2021:

Revenue – 61,8 million euros (2020 – 53,4 million euros);

EBITDA – 19,4 million euros (2020 – 15,9 million euros);

Net profit – 11,5 million euros (2020 - 9,1 million euros).

Key performance indicators for the 3 months of 2021:

Transmitted electricity – 2,897 TWh (2020 – 2,647 TWh);

Average interruption time (AIT) for which the operator is responsible – 0,035 min. (2020 – 0,111 min.);

Amount of energy not supplied (ENS) for which the operator is responsible – 1,104 MWh (2020 – 3,303 MWh);

Attached:

Financial results of the Company; Press release.

More information:

Jurga Eivaitė,

Communications Project Manager

+370 613 19977

jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu

Attachments