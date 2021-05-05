Insights on the Premium Baby Care Products Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Avon, Dabur International and Nestle Among Others

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Baby Care Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Premium Baby Care Products estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Premium Baby Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

Artsana S.P.A.

Avon Products Inc.

Dabur International Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Mothercare PLC

Nestle S.A.

The Himalaya Drug Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever PLC

