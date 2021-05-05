Insights on the Hair Color Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Avon, Combe and Coty Among Others

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Color - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hair Color estimated at US$23.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Powder Hair Color / Hair Dye, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$23.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Creme Form segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR

The Hair Color market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

  • Avon Products
  • Combe Inc.
  • Coty Inc.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Kao Corp.
  • L'Oreal
  • New Avon Co.
  • Revlon Inc.
  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
  • Unilever Group

