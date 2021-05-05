New York, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067776/?utm_source=GNW

36% during the forecast period, 2021-2026. The study titled, "Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases predict different COVID-19 outcomes, a UK Biobank study", published in November 2020, exhibited that patients suffering from dementia are at the highest risk of mortality from COVID-19. Hence, this is expected to create new opportunities for novel treatments and diagnosis in the market studied.



The key factors propelling the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like dementia, increasing pipeline drug development, investment in biomarkers for drug development, and increasing sophisticated diagnostics for early detection. According to the World Alzheimer Report, in 2019, around 50 million people worldwide were reported to be suffering from Alzheimer’s and related dementia, and this number is further expected to reach 152 million by 2050.?



The extensive research studies being conducted related to Alzheimer’s disease are further accelerating the market growth. For instance, in October 2020, ImmunoBrain Checkpoint Inc. was funded USD 1,000,000 by the Alzheimer’s Association to aid the Phase 1 clinical trial for "IBC-Ab002" in the treatment of Alzheimer’s. This is expected to accelerate the market growth. Also, the National Institute of Health reported that in July 2019, there were 132 agents in clinical trials for AD; 28 agents were in 42 Phase 3 trials, 74 agents were in 83 Phase 2 trials, and 30 agents were in 31 Phase 1 trials. There was an increasing number of agents in each phase compared to the 2018 pipeline. Hence, the increasing number of clinical studies for diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s is expected to drive the market growth.



However, high failure rates of clinical studies related to diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s are expected to hinder the market growth.



Key Market Trends

Cholinesterase Inhibitors are Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the Therapeutics Segment



Cholinesterase inhibitors are believed to have the largest market size, and they are expected to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period. During this pandemic situation, cholinesterase is being studied extensively for its safety, efficacy, and side effects in Alzheimer’s patients with COVID-19 infection. As per the study titled, "Potential Novel Role of COVID-19 in Alzheimer’s Disease and Preventative Mitigation Strategies", published in June 2020, the cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway was observed to be a viable target to control inflammation and for the prevention of cytokine storm post detection of COVID-19 virus infection in Alzheimer’s patients, and acetylcholinesterase inhibitors can potentially be administered as an adjunctive therapy.



Cholinesterase inhibitors can slightly delay the loss of brain function in people who have mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Cholinesterase inhibitors are prescribed to treat symptoms related to memory, thinking, language, judgment, and other thought processes. Some of the drugs approved by the United States Food & Drug Administration are Aricept, Exelon, and Razadyne indicated against mild to moderate Alzheimer’s.



Furthermore, companies are investing in the development of new drugs. For instance, in January 2020, Corium International Inc. filed a New Drug Application (NDA) for ADLARITY (donepezil transdermal system) indicated for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Hence, owing to the developments, the cholinesterase inhibitors segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period



North America currently dominates the market for Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest share of the market. However, there have been many reports of neurologic complications associated with COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has also caused drastic changes in Alzheimer’s patients’ normal routine with social distancing and lockdowns in place in the United States. Understandably, many Alzheimer’s patients have experienced a negative impact on their mental health.



The rising geriatric population is one of the key factors responsible for the market growth in this country, as the older population is at a higher risk of acquiring the disease. As per the United States Census Bureau data, in 2019, about 54 million Americans were aged 65 years and above. Furthermore, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5.8 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, as of 2020. Hence, the rising geriatric population, coupled with the rising burden of the disease, is expected to boost the demand for diagnostics and treatment in this country.



The United States is considered to be the global leader in Alzheimer’s disease intervention and management. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the total healthcare expenditure on patients with dementia was estimated to be USD 357,297 in 2019. Overall, the market is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the increasing number of research studies related to the diagnosis and management of Alzheimer’s disease is expected to drive the market growth. According to the National Clinical Trials Registry (NCT), in the United States, currently, there are about 144 active clinical trials under development for Alzheimer’s disease across different phases. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the number of clinical trials is expected to increase at a slow pace due to the lack of resources and patients’ availability.



Competitive Landscape

The Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. With technological advancements and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are expanding their market presence by introducing new technologies with better results. Companies like F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., and Eli Lily and Co. hold substantial shares in the market.



