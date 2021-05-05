Saudi Arabia Extended Care Market Report 2021: Future Growth Potential Due to the Adoption of PPP Models

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformative Mega Trends of the Extended Care Market in KSA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report explores the market growth drivers and restraints in KSA, and the coverage of services for each segment of the market, most demand-generating specialties for extended care, demand and supply for extended care beds by region, and facility requirement as per the condition.

In addition, the cost extended care saves, opportunities and challenges in the market along with global trends and growth opportunities specific to KSA are discussed.

Extended care services emerged from the need to cover long-term healthcare needs for patients who need care, but not hospital beds. The complexity and level of sophistication of care range from basic to very complex, as per the existing medical condition requiring care. The types of care falling under extended care vary from rehabilitation, home care to long-term care, and multiple factors drive the demand for extended care services in KSA.

The aging population, the number of road traffic accidents, and the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases along with multiple other factors are contributing to KSA's rising demand for long-term care services. It is expected that overall growth may be restrained due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but growth in extended care services is expected to occur as the demand drivers increase.

The government of KSA has a transformation plan to develop and improve healthcare services. As part of this plan, the government announced initiatives among which participation of the private sector is vital. Extended care is one of 9 initiatives under the private sector participation program and is a major growth opportunity in KSA.

Key Issues Addressed

How are the extended care market dynamics and segmentation?

What is the scope of extended care services in KSA? And what levels of services are required for each type of extended care?

What are the growth drivers and restraints for extended care in KSA?

How is the demand-supply gap in KSA?

What sectors contribute to extended care?

Does building an extended care facility save costs?

What opportunities exist in the market for extended care?

What challenges exist in the market for new entrants?

What trends and growth opportunities exist globally and can also be seen in KSA?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Extended Care Industry

Strategic Imperatives on Extended Care Services in KSA

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

Extended Care Market Scope of Analysis

In 2020, the KSA was Under Supplied by More than 34K Extended Care Beds

3. Extended Care Services in KSA and Comparison with Global Best Practices

Extended Care Market Segmentation

All Categories of Patients in Need for Extended Care Services

Patients by Type of Extended Care Facilities: Segment Overlap

System Overview: Aligning Case Levels and Most Fitting Facilities

System Overview: Global Examples

Categories of Patients in Need for Long-Term Care Services

Categories of Patients in Need for Home Care Services

Categories of Patients in Need for Rehabilitation Services

Economic Value of Establishing Extended Care Facilities

Issues in the Existing Market: Long-term Care and Home Care

Issues in the Existing Market: Rehabilitation

4. Growth Drivers and Restraints for Extended Care

Growth Drivers for Extended Care Market

Growth Driver Analysis for Extended Care Market

Growth Restraints for Extended Care Market

Growth Restraints Analysis for Extended Care Market

5. Demand Forecast for Extended Care Market in KSA

To Meet Hospital Efficiency International Standards, Care Needs to be Shifted to Extended Care Facilities After 11 Days of Stay

Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern Province are the Key Regions in the KSA, accounting for ~65.7% of the Total Population

In KSA, Population above 55 Years is Estimated to Increase from almost 2.4 Million in 2013 to approximately 5.0 Million in 2025

Approach to Forecast Assumptions for Extended Care Services in KSA

Demand Forecast Assumptions for Extended Care Beds in KSA

Demand Forecast Assumptions for Extended Care Beds by Region

6. Supply Forecast for Extended Care Market in KSA

Dynamics of Healthcare Supply in KSA

KSA's Demand-Supply Gap to Exceed 34K Beds in 2020

Facts about Supply Versus Demand of Extended Care in KSA

7. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Investments in Extended Care for Improved Infrastructure in KSA, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: International Rehabilitation Providers for Addressing of Quality Issues, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Public Private Participation (PPP) for Quick Scaling of Infrastructure, 2020

Global Best Practices in PPP

Global Best Practices in Health Public Private Partnership

Growth Opportunity 4: Smart Healthcare Application and Medical Equipment for Addressing Resource Shortages in Extended Care, 2020

Global Best Practices in Smart Healthcare Applications

Global Trends: Connected Living

8. Next Steps

