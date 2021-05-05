Ideal Image Announces Appointment of Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson as Chief Medical Officer

TAMPA, Fla., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image, the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, today announced Deanne Mraz Robinson, MD, FAAD has been appointed to serve as the company’s Chief Medical Officer. She will be responsible for the overall direction of treatments and services offered by Ideal Image, the education of its clinical specialists, and helping lead the company’s innovation cycle as it expands its tele-health, wellness, prescription-based skincare and other aesthetic-related services. Additionally, Carole Hazan, MD has joined Ideal Image’s Medical Advisory Board, an acclaimed team of medical experts that provide oversight and guidance to the company, and will now also work directly with the Chief Medical Officer.



“Ideal Image is a medically led company, and we are constantly strengthening our business to ensure our clients receive the most cutting-edge and safest treatments available to give them the natural looking results they desire,” said Ideal Image CEO Dave Prokupek. “We welcome Dr. Mraz Robinson and Dr. Hazan to their respective positions. Their extensive expertise and understanding of our mission to help people feel their most confident will be instrumental as we continue to grow the business and our list of services to best meet the needs of our clients.”

Dr. Mraz Robinson is a fellowship trained, board-certified dermatologist with award-winning experience in medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. She received her BAS and MD from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry and then went on to complete her dermatology residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital, where she served as Chief Resident. She then completed a procedural and cosmetic dermatology fellowship. Dr. Mraz Robinson remains active in clinical research and academia as Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Yale New Haven Hospital, is a sought-after lecturer at international medical conferences and is frequently cited as an expert in a variety of beauty and clinical media outlets. She opened her own prestige aesthetic and medical practice, Modern Dermatology in Westport, Conn., in 2019 and continues to serve her clients by emphasizing the importance of ongoing health and wellness care using both in-office procedures and at-home products.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join Ideal Image in this new position,” said Dr. Mraz Robinson. “I am passionate about science, technology, medicine and the art of aesthetics, and how we as medical professionals can marry all of these things together to provide a high touch, custom approach to client care. I look forward to supporting Ideal Image’s work to increase and elevate its offerings – including new technologies and skincare services – and to continue to train and educate its many talented specialists.”

Dr. Hazan is the owner and CEO of the Aesthetic and Surgical Dermatology of New York in Long Island and New York City. She is well known for specializing in the most cutting-edge treatments in cosmetic dermatology and skin rejuvenation. She has repeatedly been voted a “Top Doctor” and is considered an expert in the fields of skin cancer and reconstructive surgery. A graduate of McGill University Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Hazan completed both her residency and procedural fellowship in dermatology and dermatologic surgery at NYU Medical Center and serves as a clinical assistant professor at Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology at NYU Langone Health. She is also a fellow of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery and American Academy of Dermatology and board-certified by the American Board of Dermatology.

“I’m honored to have been selected to advise Ideal Image alongside my fellow board members,” said Dr. Hazan. “The scale of Ideal Image along with its focus on providing medical-grade care will help more and more people gain access to a more confident version of themselves.”

Ideal Image’s trained medical professionals have completed more than 20 million non-invasive cosmetic treatments in the company’s nearly 20-year history. The brand has undergone significant growth and diversification of offerings in recent years to become the go-to, affordable aesthetics treatment destination for consumers looking to feel their most confident. Most recently, Ideal Image shifted to a tele-aesthetics model that allows clients to privately and safely consult with Skin, Face and Body Specialists prior to undergoing treatment at any one of the company’s 150+ points of care.



