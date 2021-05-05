HONG KONG, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Hologram Cloud's AI Vision Creates Holographic Communication and Takes the Lead in the 5G Field, AR Becomes a Digital Transformation Weapon". Currently, the digital economy is becoming an important driving force for the recovery and growth of the global economy. It is of extremely important strategic significance for expanding new economic development space, promoting the transformation and upgrade of traditional industries, promoting sustainable economic development, improving social management and service levels, and promoting innovation.



Liu Liehong pointed out that China's digital development has reached the stage of in-depth practice and intensive cultivation. In the future, digital transformation will be used to drive the modernization of the industrial chain, and will be guided and supported to supply enterprises, integrating products and services with the production practices, industry characteristics, knowledge and experience of various industries. Creating solutions that closely follow interactive product scenarios, vigorously promoting various new digital models and new business formats, promoting the transformation of enterprise production methods, organizational management reforms, and business model innovations, and guiding industrial clusters to accelerate digital transformation.

In terms of industrial digitalization, it is necessary to accelerate the digital transformation of the real economy, especially the digital transformation and upgrade of the manufacturing industry, comprehensively promote the in-depth integration of digital technology and the real economy, and actively promote digital and intelligent transformation and upgrading. The transformation and upgrading of traditional enterprises will realize the advancement of the manufacturing basis and the modernization of the industrial chain, and improve the quality, efficiency, and core competitiveness of the real economy.

To establish a world-class industrial Internet platform, it is necessary to improve the level and capabilities of enterprises' digital application, establish an enterprise-centric digital transformation center, focus on cultivating digital technology centers, industrial digital innovation centers, and digital innovation service complexes, and deepen enterprises' digital application in R&D, manufacturing, operation management, market service, and other links.

At present, future video represented by virtual reality (including augmented reality) is becoming a key development path for the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries such as immersive teaching, as well as long and short video fields. Due to the influence of the COVID-19 epidemic this year, the market for innovative virtual reality applications such as video social networking and video exhibitions has grown against the trend, showing an even more urgent need for new infrastructure.It also puts forward continuous and advanced support requirements for the bandwidth and delay of the communication infrastructure and the network transmission capabilities, as well as the computing and storage capabilities of the computing power infrastructure.

In the past two years, the technology that has received widespread attention along with autonomous driving and artificial intelligence is AR. However, as an "emerging field" with the same long history as the previous two, AR is not very popular in the civilian field. Although the iPhone has a built-in range finder application in the mobile phone, in the eyes of many people,the usefulness of AR remains in some aspects, such as play the "Pokémon GO" and"One-click Dress Up", or"AR Measurement".

Since the outbreak of the epidemic at the end of 2019, global aviation companies have suffered a major blow, not only losing more than $100 billion, but also exposing the long-standing shortcomings of civil aviation quality inspection work: affected by the epidemic, it is difficult for professional engineers to provide on-site guidance and remote support.

AR plays another magical role at this moment. China Southern Airlines took the lead in adopting the AR smart glasses MCC remote technical support platform in 2020. When an emergency problem occurs at the airport, the front staff can make remote calls while wearing the AR glasses and sharing the images and sounds of the maintenance site in real-time from the first perspective.

With the help of the low latency and high-definition picture quality of the 5G network, the live images will not only be synchronized to the rear experts at any time, but also preliminary screening can be done through AI technology. And then, the rear will directly participate in the guidance, and send to AR glasses through AR annotations, screenshots, guiding the front staff to perform maintenance that was difficult to complete in the past.

This deep integration of AR, AI, and 5G technology not only shortens the troubleshooting time for airlines, but also opens a whole new possibility. That is, in the post-epidemic era and 5G era, AR application is no longer a simple "toy" in people's eyes. It has grown into a practical and usable "weapon" for industrial digital transformation.

The 5G cloud with high bandwidth and low latency will greatly reduce the requirement of "user terminal hardware performance" for the VR/AR experience. When experiencing VR/AR products in the future, users do not need to carry heavy equipment on their backs, and they can also get rid of the shackles of data transmission lines. Namely, related applications can be run through the cloud, and truly realize "wireless".

The equipment from wired to wireless, can not only facilitate users to move freely, but also support access to more devices, to achieve multi-screen sharing, multi-person interaction, and more functions. At the same time, it also helps to reduce the cost and price of related hardware. From security and enterprise services to more vertical fields, AR technology takes root. This seems to be different from people's initial vision of AR entering the area for customers. However, AR has truly found the direction of commercialization, and it has also allowed entrepreneurs to see potential opportunities ignored by the giants. Perhaps you did not expect that WIMI's holographic AR technology has already landed in five major scenarios.

As a holographic AR company listed on NASDAQ, It utilizes its strong technical capabilities and infrastructure to provide excellent products and services. Moreover, WIMI has won the bid for China Mobile and the second phase of the holographic remote interaction of the media cloud platform and is redefining China Mobile's communication method through "5G + holographic remote". WIMI's core business is holographic AR technology for software engineering, media manufacturing services, cloud, and big data.

WIMI Hologram Cloud was founded in 2015, and it focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

WIMI focuses on the development and application of software technology, with artificial intelligence, machine recognition, machine learning, model theory, video image processing technology. WIMI also has a leading AR holographic application platform in China, which is currently mainly used in entertainment, advertising, education, and other industries. Besides, its hardware environment is relatively mature, which is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields. According to Frost & Sullivan, based on the current total revenue, WIMI has become China's leading holographic AR application platform.

As the 5G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions change, the 5G holographic application market will usher in an explosion. High-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment and holographic conferences will gradually become popular in holographic social, holographic communication, holographic navigation, and holographic home applications. WIMI Hologram Cloud plans to use holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face-changing technology as its core technologies. Moreover, it will use multiple technologically innovative systems to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications.

Through 5G, richer data analysis can be obtained. Students, athletes, and employees can improve their skills or improve training efficiency through the VR/AR simulation training provided by the optimized 5G network. In application fields such as remote surgery, remote unmanned driving, and AR vehicle navigation, lower latency and highly reliable mobile networks can bring higher computing efficiency. This is essential for "operational safety", especially in some "emergency moments". In short, 5G cloud computing makes more application scenarios of VR/AR worth looking forward to. With the continuous strengthening of the 5G layout in the communications field, and the above-mentioned "5G empowering VR/AR" topic is constantly being mentioned in the industry, many VR/AR-related manufacturers have indeed taken actions to get ahead of the 5G field.

