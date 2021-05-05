OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Update: Yellow’s May 5 and May 6 Grand Rapids virtual hiring events have been cancelled. Please call 1-877-249-2271 or visit MyYellow.com for information on other upcoming events.
UPDATE -- Yellow Corporation Bringing New Jobs to Grand Rapids, Michigan & America
| Source: Yellow Corporation Yellow Corporation
Overland Park, Kansas, UNITED STATES
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Update: Yellow’s May 5 and May 6 Grand Rapids virtual hiring events have been cancelled. Please call 1-877-249-2271 or visit MyYellow.com for information on other upcoming events.