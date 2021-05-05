Bespoken Spirits Wins Two Double Golds at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoken Spirits , a modern spirits company, today announced its Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Agave De Los Robles were awarded Double Gold in the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition , considered to be the most influential spirits competition in the world. Bespoken Spirits received 16 additional medals for its portfolio of bourbon, rye and malt whiskey, gin, rum and brandy at the prestigious competition.



The San Francisco World Spirits Competition was founded in 2000 as a way to recognize exceptional products in the spirits industry. Renowned for both its quality of judges and the breadth of categories it judges, it is the oldest and largest spirit competition in the United States. Bespoken Spirits beat dozens of well-established brands that use traditional barrel maturation to secure its honors.

The wins come as the brand expands its retail footprint across California, with new retailers in markets including the San Francisco/Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County and more.

“To win two double golds at the most prestigious, blind-tasted competition in America proves that our innovative method for maturing spirit works,” said Martin Janousek, co-founder of Bespoken Spirits. “We’ve reimagined maturation by deconstructing the barrel. The result is a premium spirit, precisely tailored to our exact aroma, color and taste specifications in a matter of days.”

To mature the award-winning spirits, Bespoken Spirits used its proprietary ACTivation technology. The process extracts the key elements of the barrel that enhance aroma, color and taste (ACT). It manages the critical chemical reactions with precision, control, speed, and sustainability, and enables billions of bespoken recipes within days, not years.

Bespoken Spirits recently was named World Whiskies Awards 2021 Rye category winner . The brand has won 44 medals in less than two years of eligibility, including gold medals at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York World Wine Spirits Competition and others.

ABOUT BESPOKEN SPIRITS

Bespoken Spirits, a modern spirits company, transforms source spirits into a high quality, matured spirit by re-imagining and replacing the antiquated, expensive, and wasteful barrel aging process with sustainable science and technology. At the heart of this is Bespoken’s proprietary ACTivation technology that makes it possible to extract the key elements of the barrel that enhance aroma, color and taste (ACT) using the same all-natural elements, but with precision, control, and speed, enabling billions of bespoken recipes. By leveraging 21st century technology and data science, Bespoken Spirits enables companies to design and deliver custom profiles for color, aroma, and taste in days, rather than decades.

