Relevium Provides Update on the Exclusive Supply of Medical Examination Gloves

MONTREAL, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“ RLV ”, OTCQB:“ RLLVF ” and Frankfurt: “ 6BX ”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), whose primary mandate is to focus on international procurement, logistics, and delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE) and wellness products, is pleased to provide an update on the performance of the exclusivity contract to supply medical examination gloves for North America.



On March 11, 2021 (see Press Release), Relevium announced the procurement and subsequent delivery of the first production batch of Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”) from a Supply Agreement entered into during the last quarter of 2020 with 24 Clean Energy (the “Supplier”), a manufacturer and distributor of high-end medical grade nitrile gloves. The Company also announced it had obtained the “exclusive” North American rights to market the “DI-Line” brand of medical grade gloves, a much needed and sought-after PPE product.

The Thailand based supplier was to commence delivery of the first containers in the month of April 2021. Due to various issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing delays in the entire international supply chain cycle, the supplier has informed Relevium management to expect the first shipment to be delivered starting in the month of May, with the final delivery to its customers in the month of June.

The total number of units to be shipped to the port of Los Angeles is approximately 300,000 boxes (the First Phase) out of a total of 500,000 boxes (total order). The medical examination gloves are to be delivered to healthcare institutions in the United States, and form part of the initial launch of the suppliers “brand” into the North American market.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated: “We will continue to closely monitor the execution of this contract, and we expect to deliver a high-value product to our valued customer base. Our distribution partnership with H-Source Holdings provides the Company with access to Hospital Groups across the United States in a safe, highly efficient and complaint delivery platform, which we will continue to leverage as we enroll new clients into our program”.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium Technologies Inc., is a publicly traded Company, focussed on international procurement, logistics, and delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE) into the North American marketplace. Utilizing trusted vendors and suppliers, and integrating a comprehensive, state-of-the-art supply chain, Artificial Intelligence (“AI), and Blockchain technology, enables a highly secure and compliant platform for delivery of PPE equipment to Governments, Hospitals, Foundations, and various Institutions.

Biocannabix Health Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Relevium Technologies Inc., is focused on Paediatric and Geriatric applications of Cannabinoid nutraceutical and medical food formulations. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and cannabinoids.

