Celebrate Outstanding Industry Performance – Call for 2021 ELEVATE Awards Nominations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers, is thrilled to announce the return of Command Alkon’s virtual ELEVATE Awards, which celebrates both individual and corporate excellence across the heavy building materials industry. Nominations for individual recognitions in Best of the Year Awards categories are available now, and Command Alkon invites all to submit deserving employees, co-workers, or industry partners. Individual Best of the Year, along with corporate/project Excellence Awards and Trendsetter Awards recipients, are announced during a unique Awards Celebration.



“The most crucial strategy for success is the ability to manage the changes that will occur within an organization and re-engineer processes for maintaining, supporting, and managing technology and people,” said Karli Langner, Marketing Content Specialist at Command Alkon. “We are honored to partner with individuals who do just this. These awards celebrate those who embrace the challenges of adopting new processes and who go above and beyond in their organization to move the entire industry forward.”

Best of the Year Awards are selected from submissions made across the industry community recognizing individual performance. The top 3 finalists will be notified, and one winner will be announced at the ELEVATE Awards Ceremony. Click here to nominate an employee, a colleague, or an industry partner for their outstanding performance in these areas:

Asphalt Plant Operator of the Year

Ready Mix Plant Operator of the Year

Weighmaster of the Year

Dispatcher of the Year

Fleet Manager of the Year

Ready Mix Driver of the Year

Bulk Hauler of the Year

Back Office of the Year

Sales Rep of the Year

IT Specialist of the Year

Heavy Civil Project Manager of the Year

Outstanding Woman in Heavy Construction

Everyday Hero



Excellence Awards and Trendsetter Awards highlight how technology drives success in projects and organizations across the built world. Key performance metrics are selected and used to identify finalists for each award category across Command Alkon’s solution portfolio, including:

Excellence in Apex

Excellence in COMMANDassurance

Excellence in COMMANDbatch

Excellence in COMMANDoptimize

Excellence in COMMANDqc

Excellence in COMMANDseries

Excellence in Conactive

Excellence in CONNEX Community

Excellence in CONNEX Inbound Materials

Excellence in CONNEX Insights

Excellence in CONNEX Jobsite

Excellence in CONNEX Trucking

Excellence in Integra

Excellence in Libra

Excellence in MOBILEsales

Excellence in MOBILEticket

Excellence in TrackIt

Excellence in Sentinel

Megaproject of the Year

Innovation in Digitization

Going for Green

Change Agents of the Year

Command Alkon will also present the Kenneth G. Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award to one recipient in honor of late founder, Ken Robinson. This is the most prestigious of the ELEVATE Awards and is given to an individual who serves as a leader in positively impacting the industry.

The ELEVATE Awards finalists and winners will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony on October 27 from 12-1pm. For evolving details on all things ELEVATE, including the ELEVATE Awards, check out the event website.

