Crystal Oscillator Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

Crystal devices, such as quartz crystal units and crystal oscillators, have high stability against environmental changes. Therefore, they are used as frequency control devices in electronic circuits.



- Oscillators are electronic circuits used to generate an electrical signal of a particular frequency by utilizing the vibrating crystal’s (piezoelectric material) mechanical resonance. There are different types of piezoelectric resonators, but, typically, quartz crystal is used in these types of oscillators. Such oscillator electronic circuits are called crystal oscillators. ?

- The increasing demand for convenience is driving the application of wireless interconnections, such as remote keyless entry. Crystal devices, such as quartz crystal units and crystal oscillators, have higher stability against environmental changes. Therefore, they are used as frequency-control devices in electronic circuits. The application of crystal units and crystal oscillators in automobiles is expected to increase during the forecast period.

- The demand for crystal oscillators has improved with the use of WiFi and Bluetooth combo chipsets in smartphone applications. Considering the increasing support for these applications in consumer products, the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness strong potential growth during the forecast period.

- Apart from consumer electronics, the automotive industry is expected hold significant demand due to the adoption of autonomous vehicles and ADAS systems. Vendors in the market are expected to focus on catering to these industries.



Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics Segment is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share



The frequent, new launches of consumer electronic products are expected to fuel the market for crystal oscillators. Crystal oscillators are used in cable television systems, personal computers, digital cameras, radio systems, smartphones, and wearables, to name a few. ?



TXC Corporation’s SMD Crystal Oscillators with CMOS Output, 8N and 8R Series, are designed with specifications of an output frequency range of 4-54 MHz, supply voltage up to 3.63 V, and frequency stability at 25, 50, and 100 ppm, for making them ideal for smartphones and sip modules, among other compact portable consumer products.?



Epson and Rohde & Schwarz collaborated to offer a modern procedure for measuring power supply and noise rejection in oscillators, in line with innovations in inkjet techology, visual communications, and wearables. The joint venture may demonstrate the procedure and data from Epson’s SG3225EEN low-noise differential crystal oscillator, which may be measured by the R&S FSWP phase noise analyzer from Rohde & Schwarz.?



For consumers, while making a purchase, the battery life of wearables is a key factor. In order to maximize the battery life, conventionally, developers leverage on the extended idle time by placing microcontrollers and other power consuming components in a low-power sleep state. However, even in the lowest power sleep states, the systems need a real-time clock (RTC) to maintain the wall clock time and manage the scheduled events.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register the Fastest Growth



China is one of the significant markets for crystal oscillators, globally, owing to its strong position in consumer electronic, semiconductor, and other telecommunication device and equipment manufacturing. The country is one of the significant consumers and producers of the crystal oscillators.



In Asia-Pacific, South Korea is also one of the significant markets for crystal oscillators, owing to the massive adoption of the technology by the end-user industries in the country. The industries in the country, like consumer electronics, semiconductors, telecommunication equipment, and 5G services, are some of the significant adopters of crystal oscillators.



Japan is among the largest manufacturers of electronic equipment. It is also one of the prominent consumers of voltage-controlled oscillators in Asia-Pacific. The increased level of production of electronic devices, due to the rising competition in the market, and growing adoption of VCOs in the production of electronic music device are among the major factors driving this growth.



The Taiwan-based firm, TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker with more than 50% share in the global market, is also playing a significant role in creating demand for crystal oscillators. Many telecommunication equipment providers are massively dependent on the company, as well as the country. For instance, China-based Huawei is the second-largest customer of Taiwanese telecommunication equipment. The company’s total purchases from Taiwan were valued at USD 12 billion in 2018, and many industry experts claim that it reached USD 14.8 billion in 2019.



Competitive Landscape

The crystal oscillator market is moderately competitive and consists of various major players. In terms of share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with innovative and sustainable packaging, many companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and tapping new markets.



- Feb 2020 - Kyocera Corporation announced that it successfully developed a proprietary technology to produce silicon MEMS resonators. These MEMS resonators are majorly used in IoT devices, ADAS, and EV technologies. With the development of this technology, the company can focus on expanding its portfolio in the emerging technology-enabled markets.

- Jan 2020 - Epson and Rohde & Schwarz, a provider of test and measurement equipment, announced their joint development of a modern test procedure for measuring the power supply noise rejection, to bring clarity and precision to real-world signal integrity design challenges. Through this, the companies may introduce and demonstrate the procedure and summarized data from Epson’s SG3225EEN low-noise differential crystal oscillator measured by the R&S FSWP phase noise analyzer from Rohde & Schwarz.



