Multipoint Group Hires Vishal Bhatia to Lead Channel & Business Development in the MEA Region

KFAR SABA, Israel, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multipoint Group, a principal value-added distributor of Cyber Strong Solutions in EMEA, announced last month its new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to tap the Middle East & Africa (MEA) markets. Operating from the Dubai World trade center, the new branch will focus on regional channel & business expansion of the Multipoint distribution portfolio in the MEA markets.



As part of this expansion, Multipoint has now joined forces with Vishal Bhatia to manage the Channel and Business operations for the group in MEA markets. Vishal brings broad experience in IT Channel Sales on Cyber Security & Enterprise solutions in the MEA region.

"I am excited to be a part of Multipoint's mission of heading towards a global player in value-added distribution. Middle-east & Africa market presents an enormous opportunity for disruptive technologies that Multipoint brings through its enriching portfolio," says Vishal Bhatia.

Vishal, an MBA holder, who previously worked with a leading distributor in the Middle East, and an IT security vendor before that, will be responsible for overseeing channel & business development activities for the local office.

Ricardo Resnik, Founder & CEO Multipoint Ltd., says, "We're delighted to have Vishal on board. With his experience and fresh ideas, Vishal is the right person to create the momentum needed for Multipoint in the Middle East . We plan to double our team & investment by the end of this year with the addition of technical consultants & security architects."

Vishal adds, "With Ricardo's vision and leadership, the MEA market will emerge as a highly successful region for the group."

The Middle East region is expanding the Multipoint Group's existing activities in Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Romania, and the Balkans. Through support and knowledge centers located in Israel and Greece, Multipoint will provide advanced support to its customers.

Among the solutions to be distributed by Multipoint in the Middle East region are Acronis for backup, SealPath for IRM, AT&T Security for SIEM, OneLogin for IAM, KE-LA for Threat Intelligence, Garland Technology for Network TAPs, Corero Security for anti-DDOS, AnyDesk & RealVNC for Remote Support, and Druva for Cloud Backups.