English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

5 May 2021 at 5.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc’s directed share issue as a part of the long-term share savings plan

As part of the Aktia Group’s employee share savings plan AktiaUna 2020–2021, Aktia Bank Plc has issued a total of 66,770 new shares. The share issue is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 13 April 2021.

Aktia Bank Plc’s share savings plan AktiaUna is open for all employees in the group and a participant is offered the opportunity to save a proportion of his or her salary to be used for acquisition of Aktia shares (so called savings shares). The employee share savings plan is further described in Aktia’s annual and sustainability report.

The new shares are savings shares subscribed for the participants with the participants’ savings accrued during 1 October 2020 – 31 March 2021. The shares have been subscribed for at a price of 9.26 euro per share, which is based on the trade volume weighted average share price on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 1–30 April 2021 with a 10 per cent discount.

The new shares will be entered into the Trade Register approximately on 20 May 2021 and will be applied for public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd approximately as of 21 May 2021. The number of shares in Aktia after this share issue and the directed share issue of 30 April 2021 will increase up to 70,715,506 shares. The share subscription price will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 362 9587

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 930 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2020 amounted to EUR 10.4 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 10.6 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

