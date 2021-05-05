eSentire’s Managed Vulnerability Service (MVS), Powered by Tenable, Grows 52%

Waterloo, Ontario, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, the leading global provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity services, announced today that over 230 organizations around the globe are using eSentire’s Managed Vulnerability Service (MVS), powered by Tenable, the Cyber Exposure company. This represents a 52% year-over-year growth. eSentire’s MVS is part of an extensive portfolio of Managed Risk Programs developed to complement its Managed Detection and Response services. By layering eSentire’s award-winning security services on top of Tenable.io®, Tenable’s risk-based vulnerability management solution managed in the cloud, eSentire is helping organizations identify, prioritize and remediate the vulnerabilities in their business-critical assets, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Having an effective, ongoing vulnerability management operation is a critical security function and a “must have” for organizations conducting business today. This is especially relevant in light of the damaging attacks recently launched against SolarWinds and the Microsoft Exchange Server zero-day vulnerabilities.

“Together, Tenable and eSentire are delivering battle-tested expertise and focused innovation in cybersecurity to help organizations understand where they’re exposed, to what extent and how to reduce those threats as quickly as possible,” said Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO, Tenable. “We are thrilled at the success of our partnership with eSentire and we look forward to continuing to work with their industry-leading team.”

eSentire’s MVS, powered by Tenable, supports enterprises to reduce business risk by:

Continuously assessing and accurately identifying vulnerabilities across the organization’s traditional and dynamic IT assets, such as mobile devices, virtual machines, and IoT.

Enabling customers to quickly and confidently harness the benefits of cloud-first environments through Tenable’s Frictionless Assessment capabilities without the need to deploy scanners or agents.

Combining vulnerability data, threat intelligence and data science to enable eSentire’s security analysts to quickly identify, prioritize and help remediate vulnerabilities with the highest impact to the organization.

Providing customers with real-time visibility into their security status, across all of their protected assets, including up-to-date intelligence around emerging threats and the steps organizations can take to mitigate cyber risk.

In a recent eSentire Customer Success evaluation, 96% of eSentire MVS customers confirmed they have experienced an overall improvement in their security posture. This was never more evident than following the initial disclosure of the FireEye Red Team tools breach, when eSentire MVS customers experienced significant time-to-value in hardening their defenses through the Tenable partnership.

Tenable is often ahead of the curve when it comes to newly disclosed vulnerabilities, which is why Tenable and eSentire customers already had coverage for 15 out of the 16 vulnerabilities listed in the FireEye advisory. In addition to providing swift customer communication and expert analysis, eSentire also rolled out new rules and queries against the targeted flaws within hours of disclosure.

“Using the eSentire MVS, powered by Tenable, we were able to take quick action on behalf of our customers when the FireEye breach occurred because responding to events like this is what we do, all day, every day,” said Kerry Bailey, eSentire CEO. “Our 24x7 Security Operations Centers and our elite Threat Response Unit (TRU) research team are the best in the business,” continued Bailey. “Our expert threat detection, analysis and remediation services, coupled with Tenable’s robust risk-based vulnerability management solutions, provide an end-to-end managed vulnerability service which significantly reduces our customers’ risk of a cyberattack.”

eSentire was recently named Tenable’s Top MSSP Partner in North America for 2021. To learn more about eSentire’s MVS, please visit https://www.esentire.com/capabilities/managed-detection-and-response/managed-risk/mvs.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc., founded in 2001, is the category creator and world’s largest Managed Detection and Response (MDR) company, safeguarding businesses of all sizes with the industry-defining, cloud-native Atlas platform that removes blind spots and enables 24x7 threat hunters to contain attacks and stop breaches within minutes. Its threat-driven, customer-focused culture makes the difference in eSentire’s ability to attract the best talent across cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud-native skill sets. Its highly skilled teams work together toward a common goal to deliver the best customer experience and security efficacy in the industry. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.