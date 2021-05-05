Marilyn Wilson Joins Board of Trustees for National Small Business Association

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marilyn Wilson, Managing Partner of WAV Group, Inc., is re-joining the Board of Trustees for the National Small Business Association (NSBA), the nation’s oldest small business advocacy organization. She previously served from 2014 to 2018. Marilyn will also serve as NSBA’s Chair of the Economic Development Committee.



Wilson was chosen based on her ownership of two highly impactful California-based small businesses and her ongoing commitment to the growth and progress of hundreds of other small businesses through WAV Group, a leading consulting firm, and RETechnology.com, the number one online source for real estate technology education and information. Wilson has driven extensive advocacy initiatives throughout the real estate industry and technology in promoting legislation that advances the needs of small businesses and their employees. “Small businesses in America deliver 44% of GDP but are among the most underrepresented groups in framing legislation and shaping opportunities for America’s workforce. The NSBA contributes an immeasurable benefit to its members and I am honored to represent their interests,” says Wilson.

“Marilyn was an outstanding contributor to NSBA and delivered many unique perspectives developed through her professional practice. We are thrilled to have her join us once again during a season of unprecedented challenges to businesses across North America,” says ML Mackey, Chair of the NSBA and Co-Founder of military defense contracting firm Beacon Interactive.

Wilson will offer in-depth perspectives to the National Small Business Association. The majority of board members reside in the Northeast, thus, her experience as a West Coast small business owner and her experience serving small businesses and technology companies around North America will expand the perspective and help shape priorities for this great organization. Since 99.8% and 3.8 million California entities are small businesses, Wilson will be working with NSBA to represent their best interests and advocate for policies to enable business growth and profitability.

About WAV Group

WAV Group is the leading consulting firm in the residential real estate industry, serving many of the largest and most successful small businesses including real estate brokerages, technology companies, and local, state and national real estate associations. WAV Group helps each of their clients evolve and grow by delivering an unsurpassed depth of experience in technology, strategic planning, research, business development, sales, product development, marketing and communications in the real estate industry. The firm's diverse collection of global industry experience allows it to cross-fertilize ideas and bring best of breed solutions to its clients. More information is available at wavgroup.com.

About RE Technology.com

RETechnology.com is the nation’s leading source for real estate technology education, reaching nearly 1 million real estate professionals daily. RE Technology’s goal is to help every real estate professional learn how to leverage technology more effectively so they can be more successful. Consumers expect the seamless use of technology in real estate transactions. RETechnology.com delivers daily educational content to make it easy for every real estate professional to find the technologies they need to become the most professional, responsive and successful professionals they can be. More information is available at retechnology.com.

About NSBA

Celebrating more than 80 years representing America’s small-business owners, NSBA is a staunchly nonpartisan organization with 65,000 members in every state and every industry in the U.S. The organization is proud to be the nation’s first small-business advocacy organization.

NSBA boasts decades of small-business advocacy expertise, from its long-serving leadership to our knowledgeable and well-connected government affairs team — they have who it takes to get the job done.

NSBA offers access to the latest resources, information, and best practices in advocacy and communications for our members, government offices, and the media. For more information, click here.

