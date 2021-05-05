English Finnish





Tulikivi is revising its guidance for 2021 upward: Net sales are expected to be between EUR 31 and 33 million, and the comparable operating profit is expected to improve substantially

Previous guidance for 2021 (published on 5 March 2021): Net sales are expected to increase and the comparable operating profit is expected to improve.

Tulikivi is now revising its earlier estimate of the 2021 net sales and comparable operating profit upward. The net sales in 2020 were EUR 29.2 million and the comparable operating profit was EUR 1.2 million. According to the new estimate, net sales in 2021 are expected to be EUR 31 to 33 million and the comparable operating profit is expected to improve substantially. The improved outlook is based on a strong order intake from Finland and abroad during the early part of the year.

