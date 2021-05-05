Engineers and Geoscientists BC Names Heidi Yang, P.Eng. as Next CEO

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engineers and Geoscientists BC is pleased to announce the appointment of Heidi Yang, P.Eng., FEC, FGC (Hon.) as the organization’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2021.



Ms. Yang will be responsible for leading Engineers and Geoscientists BC, the regulator of these two professions in British Columbia, as it embarks on a renewed public protection mandate under the Professional Governance Act. This new legislation provides the organization with additional regulatory tools, such as the ability to regulate engineering and geoscience firms, that will enable it to provide an even greater standard of public protection.

“I feel very honoured to be given this opportunity to serve the public in this capacity,” said Ms. Yang. “Engineers and Geoscientists BC is embarking on an exciting and important journey towards stronger regulation for a safer British Columbia, and I look forward to continuing to build on its successes in the future.”

Ms. Yang has broad-based experience in the regulatory, forestry, and manufacturing sectors. Throughout her 26-year career, she has provided strategic leadership that has enabled her teams to implement effective systems to support innovative and sustainable operations.

Prior to joining Engineers and Geoscientists BC, Ms. Yang led engineering operations – including research, project management, product engineering, manufacturing process engineering, and facilities and maintenance engineering – for one of the largest privately-owned window and door manufacturers in Canada. She also held several senior executive roles with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA), including one year as their interim CEO, where she led a rigorous business planning process that enhanced APEGA’s ability to deliver on its regulatory mandate and strengthened internal operations. Prior to her time with APEGA, Ms. Yang spent 20 years at Weyerhaeuser, providing leadership for the quality management, customer strategies, and operations processes at the Grande Prairie, Alberta plant.

“On behalf of Engineers and Geoscientists BC’s Council, we’re extremely pleased to be welcoming Heidi to our organization,” said Larry Spence, P.Eng., Engineers and Geoscientists BC’s elected President. “She is a collaborative leader with a record of building positive workplaces, developing value-added programs, engaging stakeholders, and leading organizations through times of change. I know she will bring forward a strong vision for the future of engineering and geoscience regulation and our collective goal of enhanced public protection.”

Ms. Yang graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of British Columbia. She is committed to lifelong learning, with recent certifications through the Executive Program at the Smith School of Business at Queen’s University and Lean Six Sigma. She is also a dedicated volunteer who has held several academic and community board roles, including with the Glenora Rotary Club – the first rotary club in North America to be chartered by professional women.

Ms. Yang succeeds Ann English, P.Eng., FEC, FCSSE who is retiring following eight years with the organization. Engineers and Geoscientists BC thanks Ms. English for her dedication of time and energy to the organization and wishes her a well-earned, healthy, and happy retirement.

About Engineers and Geoscientists BC

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia is the regulatory and licensing body for the engineering and geoscience professions in BC. To protect the public, we maintain robust standards for entry to the professions, and comprehensive regulatory tools to support engineers and geoscientists in meeting professional and ethical obligations.

