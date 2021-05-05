Healthcare Fabrics Market Size to Reach $37.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 13.0%: AMR

Portland, OR, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare fabrics industry was pegged at $15.9 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $37.4 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in consumer awareness for hygiene products and surge in quality of healthcare fabrics fuel the growth of the global healthcare fabrics market. On the other hand, surged carbon-footprint owing to use of female hygiene products impedes the market growth. Moreover, rising consumer awareness is expected to usher a plethora of opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The covid-19 outbreak has resulted in the increased demand for healthcare fabrics such as PPE kits, bed sheets, masks, and other items

Proliferation in utilization of masks due to covid-19 has augmented the demand even more. However, the high demand for healthcare fabrics is anticipated to surge even more due to the second wave of covid-19 in various regions.

The global market is divided on the basis of raw material, fabric type, application, and region. Based on raw material, the polypropylene segment held the largest market share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market in 2019, and is expected to maintain the lead status during the forecast period. However, the viscos segment is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on fabric type, the non-woven segment held the highest share in 2019, with more than four-fifths of the global healthcare fabrics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. On the other hand, the woven segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, the market is studied across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The Europe region has dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2019, with nearly two-fifths of the global healthcare fabrics market, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. However, the North America is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Leading market players profiled in the report include Ahlstrom Munksjo OYJ, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Avgol Ltd, Berry Global Group Inc., Carnegie Fabrics LLC, Eximius Incorporation, Freudenberg Group, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Knoll Inc., and Paramount Tech Fab Industries.

