Defense Cyber Security Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

The defense industry has witnessed a dynamic change over the past decade. The growing advancements in information technology, upgradation of existing weapons with intelligence, surveillance, and increasing volume of classified data gathered from various systems have demanded the use of reliable and enhanced cyber security solutions for the defense industry.



- Further, with the increasing dependency of military organizations on the internet network, the frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are on the rise. To counter all these vulnerabilities, there is a major focus on adopting cyber secuirty solutions in the defense sector.

- Cyber threats are attempts based out of the internet to damage or disrupt information systems and hack critical information using various means, such as spyware and malware and by phishing. IT advancement, communications technologies have been changing the landscape of almost every country’s defense networks. However, with rapidly evolving technology comes rapidly advancing threats. Cybersecurity solutions help defense organizations to monitor, detect, report, and handle cyber threats to maintain data confidentiality.





- The explosion of cyber attacks over the past few years, coupled with the growing threat of cyberwarfare, has reminded many governments to be acutely aware of the risks that could be unleashed through underground protection networks or from individual inattention.

- Amidst the rapidly shifting landscape in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, IT security teams in the defense organizations are being faced with shoring up security in the face of increased attacks, on top of their regular responsibilities of managing risk and meeting compliance.



Key Market Trends

Growing Severity of Cyber Attacks on Military/Government Organizations



- Attacks on governments, businesses, and individuals have increased at an exponential basis. Defense infrastructure is fast becoming a target of choice among both individual and state-sponsored cyber-attackers, who now acknowledge the value of disrupting security systems that were previously considered impenetrable.

- The increased adoption of machine-to-machine technologies in the aerospace domain and the focus of the governments on enhancing cyber security to counter cyber terrorism has led to the growth of the cyber security market in this sector in the past decade.

- The defense companies, such as BAE Systems PLC, General Dynamics Corporation, Finmeccanica S.p.A., are engaged in developing cyber security solutions in the defense industry, especially in designing network security solutions and software, to prevent cyber-attacks on military software systems, proving the increasing demand from the sector.

- Navigation and guidance systems can be highly susceptible to cyber-attacks, which can have widespread ramifications. Hence, the computers and networks for all the ground and air-borne operations need robust security infrastructure.

- The United States Department of Defense, recently issued final guidance for requiring activities to assess contractors’ System Security Plans (SSPs) asked them to strictly comply in helping the implementation of the security controls as mentioned in the in National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to prevent any Cyber attacks on the critical systems of the state.

- Further, countries like India have also started investing heavily in developing cyber security systems to protect critical data. Indian Government recently decided to set up the Defence Cyber Agency which will work in conjunction with the National Cyber Security Advisor. Its focus will be limited to military cyber-issues, and it would include as many as thousand personnel from all three branches of the defense forces.



North America will Continue to Dominate the Market



- North America is expected to retain its position as the largest market for cyber security solutions, over the forecast period. The strong presence of several market incumbents, coupled with recent security threats in the region, and the thriving defense industry is expected to drive the adoption of these solutions further.

- Due to the increasing incidents of cyber attacks in the country, the governments in this region are significantly investing in dealing with these cyber attacks. The recent annual budget plans of the Trump government earmarked more than USD 11 billion for cyber security related initiatives and USD 9.6 billion, specifically for Defense Department Cyber Operations. This has been done due to the increasing number of cyber attacks in the nation.

- As a major developed economy, the United States is highly dependent on the Internet and is therefore highly exposed to cyber-attacks. At the same time, the country has substantial capabilities in defense due to advanced technology and a large military budget. Malicious hacking from domestic or foreign enemies remains a constant threat to the United States. In response to these growing threats, the country has developed significant cyber capabilities for the defense sector.

- Moreover, the United States Cyber Command centralizes command of cyberspace operations, organizes existing cyber resources, and synchronizes defense of US military networks. The US Department of Defense recently issued final guidance for requiring activities to assess contractors’ System Security Plans (SSPs) and asked them to strictly comply in helping the implementation of the security controls as mentioned in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to prevent any cyber attacks on the critical systems of the state.

- Canada is expected to have a significant market share for the defense cybersecurity market. Expanding the cyber defense budget, government initiatives to secure a computerized framework, and spotlight on reinforcing cybersecurity approaches are the key driving element affecting the demand in the country. Besides, the foundation of cybersecurity units and deploying powerful cybersecurity systems inside government organizations, military and guard part are further driving business sector development.



Competitive Landscape

The defense cyber security market is a highly competitive market. Some of the major players of this industry are Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales S.A., The Boeing Company, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., among others. The defense cyber security market is a highly regulated industry that depends on government regulations and initiatives for any change in its dynamics. The recent developments of the industry are as follows:-



- April 2019 - Jacobs, a global professional services firm, announced the national security solutions provider KeyW for approximately USD 815 million. The KeyW acquisition augments Jacobs’ mission to expand its aerospace, nuclear, and technology (ANT) division. It would also help Jacobs bolster its U.S. federal cybersecurity solutions market reach.

- April 2019 - The Defense Industrial Base Sector Coordinating Council of the United States announced the chartering of a Supply Chain Cybersecurity Industry Task Force to identify, prioritize, oversee and drive adoption of executable solutions to protect controlled unclassified information throughout the entire supply chain.

- April 2019 - Symantec, the world’s leading cyber security company, announced its membership of the United States’ Department of Defense’s (DOD) Defense Industrial Base (DIB) Cybersecurity (CS) program. The DIB CS program is a voluntary cyber threat information-sharing initiative established by the Department to enhance and supplement DIB participants’ capabilities to mitigate cyber attacks.



