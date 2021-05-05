ContextVision Annual General Meeting 2021

On the 5th of May 2021, ContextVision held its ordinary Shareholders' Annual General Meeting in Stockholm.

Due to the extraordinary situation that prevails as a result of the covid-19 pandemic the Annual General Meeting was conducted by advance voting (postal voting) with the support of temporary statutory rules (Sections 20 - 22 of the Act (2020: 198) on temporary exemptions to facilitate the conduct of general and association meetings). There was no opportunity to attend the Annual General Meeting in person or by proxy. Information on the resolutions passed at the meeting was disclosed on May 5, 2021, as soon as the outcome of the postal voting had been finally confirmed.

Major items approved by the Annual General Meeting include:

The annual financial report regarding 2020 was approved by the AGM.

Disposition of financial results according to the proposal of the Board of Directors was approved.

The Managing Director and the Board of Directors were discharged from liability.

The Remuneration report for the Board of Directors and senior executives was approved.

Board compensation was decided according to the following: The chairman of the board will be paid SEK 300.000 for the period until next AGM. Other members of the board, whom are not also main shareholders, will be paid SEK 200.000 for the period until next AGM.

The audit fee will be based on current account.

Martin Hedlund, Sven Günther-Hanssen, Magne Jordanger and Martin Ingvar were reelected as board members. Olof Sandén was elected as new member of the board.

No deputy members were elected.

Ernst & Young were reelected as auditor for the coming year, with acting auditor Andreas Troberg.

About ContextVision

ContextVision is a medical technology software company specialized in image analysis and artificial intelligence. As the global market leader within image enhancement, we are a trusted partner to leading manufacturers of ultrasound, X-ray and MRI equipment around the world.

Our expertise is to develop powerful software products, based on proprietary technology and artificial intelligence for image-based applications. Our cutting-edge technology helps clinicians accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

ContextVision is now entering the fast-growing digital pathology market. We are re-investing significantly in our product portfolio of decision support tools and we are dedicated to becoming a leading resource for pathologists to radically develop cancer diagnosis and improve patient care.

The company, established in 1983, is based in Sweden with local representation in the U.S., Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker CONTX.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

