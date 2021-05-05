Creating What’s Next Through One Simple Solution: Trees

Folsom, CA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of their Earth Day Every Day campaign, Sierra Pacific Mortgage (SPM) has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation and joined the nonprofit’s Time for Trees™ initiative. For the remainder of 2021, any loans closed with the national mortgage lending company will support community-based reforestation by planting trees in the wake of natural disasters. By choosing to work with SPM, clients & business partners are providing hope in disaster-stricken communities and helping residents re-establish a sense of community.

“A deep commitment to doing the right thing and love of the great outdoors made a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation a natural fit for Sierra Pacific Mortgage,” says Jay Promisco, Chief Production Officer. “As part of our ONE Sierra culture, we pride ourselves on our Pillars of Success and by doing our part to sustain the Earth for future generations, we are creating what’s next in the communities in which we serve.”

Along with other partners in cities and forests across the globe, Sierra Pacific Mortgage is taking ownership of their role in improving the quality of life through the simplest, most affordable, and most effective solution – planting trees. Sierra Pacific’s roots run deep in the mortgage lending community and year-over-year their employees and customers reinforce that they want to work with a company that carries these values. If you’re interested in helping them fund the greener good, visit www.sierrapacificmortgage.com/trees.

To learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation’s Time for Trees™ initiative or how to get involved, please visit TimeforTrees.org or follow the Arbor Day Foundation on social media. Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

About Sierra Pacific Mortgage

Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company, Inc. is a leading national independent mortgage lending company, based in Folsom, California. Sierra Pacific serves the retail and wholesale mortgage banking markets in 49 states through three regional fulfillment centers. Our mission is to deliver consistent, competitive pricing, and to provide its customers the finest experience through streamlined systems, the best industry tools, effective communication, and superior customer service with every branch, every day.

