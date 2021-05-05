Sarah Broderick Joins Marketing Agency “Known” as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, marketing agency Known announced the appointment of Sarah Broderick as its new Chief Financial Officer. Based out of Known’s New York office, Broderick joins an executive management team that has added 28 new clients and more than 60% growth in staff in the past year alone.



Broderick is another key hire that builds on Known’s momentum and positions the company for continued rapid expansion. In this role, Broderick will oversee finance, accounting, and investor relations. As a member of Known’s corporate leadership team, she will help guide and support the company’s strategic growth at a time when the firm’s business is growing exponentially.

“Sarah brings decades of experience in leadership roles with a proven track record in building world class financial organizations, scaling global operations, leading complex teams and driving growth" said Jeff Kingsley, Known President and COO. "We are confident that Sarah is going to be a tremendous addition to the leadership team and possesses all the skills and experience that we need to accelerate our growth.”

Broderick brings considerable experience within large cap companies, as well as emerging tech, private-equity-backed and founder-led ventures, including NBCU, GE, WME and ViceMedia. Previously, Broderick served as the Chief Operating Officer, CFO, and a member of the Board of Directors of VICE Media. While in that position, Broderick was a key leader in the structural and financial overhaul of the media company. As CFO, Broderick established the global infrastructure around finance, HR, technology, content monetization, risk, real estate, and business systems across 40+ offices in 30+ countries, while raising over $800 million of both debt and equity capital. As COO, she helped guide the company through the #MeToo movement as well as a company-wide transformation around HR, resource management and organizational structure.

Prior to VICE, as SVP at NBCUniversal, Broderick played a critical leadership role in the spinoff of NBCUniversal from General Electric. She later served as the Deputy Controller at GE where she was responsible for SEC and external reporting. Following GE, Broderick became the first Global Controller/Chief Accounting officer for Endeavor, after the merger of IMG and William Morris Endeavor. In 2019, Broderick founded an enterprise called the FEAT which offers products and services targeting the extensive market of experienced professionals that have left the workforce.

“Ever since I met the leadership team at Known, it’s been clear to me that the Company has a vision and a strategy that will fundamentally redefine the future of marketing,” said Sarah Broderick, Chief Financial Officer. “I am excited to be part of the growth of a Company that is so focused, passionate, data-driven and fun.”

Broderick currently serves as Executive-in-Residence and on the Board at the UConn Werth Institute, and as Treasurer and Board Member of the Girl Scouts of Connecticut. She is a frequent speaker and the author of the book No Small Feat, about the hidden forces of talent at work, to be released in 2021.

About Known

Known is a modern marketing company engineered for the unprecedented challenges and opportunities facing marketers today. Known pairs PhD data scientists with award-winning creatives, expert research teams and strategists. Known is anchored by two decades of groundbreaking market research and data science capabilities, which uniquely empower our marketing strategy and acclaimed creative groups, who produce some of the most innovative, cutting-edge creative work in culture. The result? Marketing that is predisposed to succeed and be persistently optimized, directly impacting clients' bottom lines. Clients span the leading brands in entertainment, finance, technology, media, CPG, health care, real estate and many other categories. Known has over 300 employees in 6 US cities including Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Boston and New York and has won multiple Emmys, Clios, Effies, Cannes Lions Awards. Known was named ProMax 2020 Global Agency of the Year.





