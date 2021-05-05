Stop & Shop Raises Record-Breaking $3.1 Million During Its Annual ‘Help Cure Childhood Cancer’ Campaign

QUINCY, Mass., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that its annual ‘Help Cure Childhood Cancer’ campaign raised a record-breaking $3.1 million for pediatric cancer research and care at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Stop & Shop will donate additional funding to the campaign, bringing the total donation to the hospitals to $4.25 million.



The campaign, which ran throughout the month of March, allowed customers to round-up their purchases to the nearest dollar or donate an additional $1, $3 or $5 when shopping in store and online. In New York, New Jersey, and Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut, customer donations supported MSK Kids, Memorial Sloan Kettering’s pediatric oncology program. Donations made north of New Haven in Connecticut, and across Massachusetts and Rhode Island, were directed to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. 100% of all donations benefitted the two hospitals, both leaders in the fight against pediatric cancer worldwide.

“Stop & Shop has generous and caring customers, and the results of this year’s Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign are evidence of that,” shared Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We are proud to donate additional funds to help ensure the hospitals can provide the best possible care and treatment for their young patients and their families.”

This year marked the 20th anniversary of Stop & Shop’s partnership with MSK Kids at Memorial Sloan Kettering. To celebrate, Stop & Shop donated $20,000 worth of gift cards to MSK’s FOOD (Food to Overcome Outcomes Disparities) Program, which aims to alleviate food insecurity and increase awareness of how hunger impacts a patient’s ability to fight cancer. The gift cards will allow FOOD to purchase the necessary provisions patients need.

MSK Kids, Memorial Sloan Kettering’s pediatric oncology program, is dedicated to all children, young adults, and families facing childhood cancer. With specialized expertise and care focused on the individual child, MSK Kids is the largest pediatric oncology program in the United States. As pioneers in pediatric research, MSK Kids physicians and scientists work hard to develop and deliver more effective strategies to prevent, treat, and ultimately cure childhood cancer—for patients at MSK Kids, and for those everywhere.

“The commitment of Stop & Shop’s entire community—leadership, associates, and customers—over the last 20 years has been critical to our work at MSK Kids. Once again, this generous support will allow us to provide outstanding care for patients today, while investing in research to improve outcomes for pediatric cancers. On behalf of all of us at MSK Kids, I thank Stop & Shop for its longstanding partnership,” said Andrew Kung, Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Memorial Sloan Kettering.

The Stop & Shop Pediatric Brain Tumor Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is a world-renowned destination for children with malignant and nonmalignant brain tumors. Several initiatives, including the Stop & Shop Family Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Outcomes Clinic (also known as EmPOWER) and the Adolescent and Young Adult Brain Tumor Clinic, encourage and enable patients and their families to lead the healthiest, most fulfilling lives following brain tumor treatment.

“We are so grateful that Stop and Shop, our largest corporate donor, has supported our Pediatric Brain Tumor Clinic and research program for over two decades. This support has led to improvements in pediatric cancer care that is impacting the lives of children all over the world,” said Dr. Scott Armstrong, Chairman, Department of Pediatric Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

To learn more about Stop & Shop’s support for pediatric cancer research and other community organizations, visit https://stopandshop.com/community/ .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

About Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK)

As the world’s oldest and largest private cancer center, Memorial Sloan Kettering has devoted more than 135 years to exceptional patient care, influential educational programs and innovative research to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control and, ultimately, cure cancer. MSK is home to more than 20,000 physicians, scientists, nurses and staff united by a relentless dedication to conquering cancer. Today, we are one of 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science and technology supporting groundbreaking clinical studies, personalized treatment, and compassionate care for our patients. We also train the next generation of clinical and scientific leaders in oncology through our continually evolving educational programs, here and around the world. Year after year, we are ranked among the top two cancer hospitals in the country, consistently recognized for our expertise in adult and pediatric oncology specialties.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber’s mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 10 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.

As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund, established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

