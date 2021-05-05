Calfee, Halter & Griswold's Indianapolis Office Welcomes Experienced Energy and Utilities Partner Jim Holsclaw

Indianapolis, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is pleased to announce that James C. (Jim) Holsclaw has joined the law firm's Indianapolis office as a Partner with the Energy and Utilities practice group.

"I am pleased to welcome Jim to our expanding Energy and Utilities and Public Utility Regulatory practices and to the Indianapolis office," said Phillip A. Casey, Co-Chair of Calfee's Energy and Utilities practice group. "Jim brings years of electric transmission and markets experience, which perfectly complements our state and federal regulatory work. The depth of experience and bench strength of our growing team will enable Calfee to better support Energy and Utilities clients on state, regional and national levels."

Holsclaw has extensive experience serving energy industry clients, practicing before state and federal agencies including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. He has comprehensive knowledge of wholesale electricity markets and has served as national coordinating counsel for large-scale utility integrations and complex, multi-jurisdictional regulatory matters.

Holsclaw’s experience includes representation of Independent System Operators and Regional Transmission Organizations, investor-owned utilities, merchant generators, and renewable energy developers. Additionally, he served as outside general counsel for privately held Indiana businesses, advising them in general corporate matters, contract negotiations and litigation.

Prior to joining Calfee, Holsclaw served as President of The Holsclaw Group, LLC, an Indiana-based law firm specializing in energy policy, regulatory compliance, corporate strategy and privately held business matters.

Holsclaw joins a deeply experienced Energy and Utilities practice group at Calfee that has successfully resolved many of the most significant utility cases in Ohio over the last two decades and earned a reputation as go-to counsel there. The team has expanded its footprint with experienced state and federal regulatory attorneys based in Indianapolis. The Calfee team brings decades of in-the-trenches litigation and negotiation experience, including team members who have served as the former Director of the Ohio EPA, the former General Counsel of the Illinois Commerce Commission, and the in-house legal leader with a Fortune 500 utility.

"We are excited that Jim Holsclaw has joined our team," said James F. Lang, Co-Chair of Calfee's Energy and Utilities practice group. "In addition to his experience with public utility regulatory legal work, Jim brings significant skills that will support our Public Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Litigation practice as well. Calfee’s clients will benefit from Jim's legal counsel as well as from his extensive regional utility industry relationships, contacts and knowledge."

To learn more about Jim Holsclaw and the experience and expertise he brings to Calfee, watch the latest episode of Calfee NOW.



