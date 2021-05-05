New York, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell-Based Assays Market Report to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067748/?utm_source=GNW



The cell-based assay market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The rising preference for cell-based assays in drug discovery, increasing funding for cell-based research, and growth in the number of drug discovery activities are the key factors supporting the growth of the market.



Evolving economies, growing pandemic risk and communicable diseases and application of cell-based assay in oncology research area is assured to provide profitable growth opportunities to the players in this market. For instance, phenotypic screening approaches are again rising in popularity in the drug discovery business, there is a need for robust and efficient assays that enable the study of the nervous system. Phenotypic assays can be highly predictive for infectious and metabolic diseases, however, for more complex disease areas such as the nervous system and cancer, more effort needs to be placed in designing sufficient and accurate models and assays. Cell-based assays are now emerging, such as for pain sensitisation and also in the screening of clinical compounds to treat Alzheimer’s disease. It is hoped that the further development of these cell-based assays will open the door for phenotypic screening approaches in nervous system and pain drug discovery thus, bolstering the growth of the market.



Report Scope

. Global cell-based assay market forecasts from 2020-2030

. This report also breaks down the revenue forecast to 2030 for the global cell-based assay market by product, technology, application and end-user:



By Product

. Consumables

. Instruments

. Software & Services



By Technology

. Automated Handling

. Flow Cytometry

. Label-Free Detection

. High-Throughput Screening



By Application

. Drug Discovery

. Basic Research

. ADME Studies

. Predictive Technology



By End-User

. Pharma & Biotech Companies

. Academic Institutes

. CROs



This report discusses the market trends and developments of each submarket.



Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the cell-based assay market:

. DiscoverX Corporation (Eurofins DiscoverX)

. Thermo Fisher Scientific

. Cell Assay Innovations, Inc.

. InSphero AG

. QGel SA.

. Becton, Dickinson and Company

. Promega Corporation

. BioVision, Inc.

. Marin Biologic Laboratories

. Molecular Devices, LLC. (Danaher Corporation)

. Porsolt

. CYTOO SA

. Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

. ProQinase GmbH

. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

. BioAgilytix Labs

. SGS Group

. Perkin Elmer Inc.

. General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

. Merck KGaA

. Corning Inc.

. Bio-Rad Laboratories



