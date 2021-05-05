New York, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Point of Care Diagnostics Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067746/?utm_source=GNW



Point-of-care diagnostics also known as near-patient testing is defined as an investigation taken at the time of the consultation with instant availability of results to make immediate and informed decisions about patient care. Point of care diagnostics market-our new study reveals current trends, technological advancements, and predicted revenues.



Where the Point of care diagnostics market is heading? If you are involved in this industry you must read this newly updated report. Visiongain’s report shows you the potential revenue streams to 2031, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.



Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chain and demand of point of care diagnostics has been affected in 2020. But it is not just COVID-19 that affects the future of point of care diagnostics. This unique senior report tells you what direction the market will take - and it tells you today.



Our 430+ page report provides 600+ tables, charts, and graphs.



UNIQUE COVID-19 VARIATIONS- only available in this report are dedicated analysis of 4 different rebound scenarios of how the market will develop - no matter how COVID-19 affects the economy.



Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares, key player positioning, and an exhaustive product portfolio comparison of key vendors

. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments which would be useful to tap potential business areas for key players

. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges, SWOT analysis), product profiles and commercial developments.



Which Factors are Fuelling Point of care diagnostics Industry Growth?

. High prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe

. Increasing Incidence of Target Conditions

. Growing Government Support

. Rising Number of CLIA Waived POC Tests



Which Factors are Restraining Growth?

. Pricing Pressure owing to Reimbursement Cuts and Budget Constraints

. Stringent and Time Consuming Regulatory Policies



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects



Report Scope



Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2021-2031 is segmented on the basis of Product, Mode, End User and Geography.

. Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Product:

. Glucose Monitoring

. Cardiometabolic Monitoring

. Infectious Disease Testing

. Coagulation Monitoring

. Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

. Cancer Marker Testing

. Urinalysis Testing

. Cholesterol Testing

. Hematology Testing

. Drugs-of-abuse Testing

. Faecal Occult Testing

. Other POC Products

. Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Mode:

. Prescription-based

. OTC

. Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global Point of care diagnostics Market by End-User:

. Clinics

. Hospitals

. Home Care Setting

. Other End Users

. Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global Point of care diagnostics Market by Region:

. North America

. U.S.

. Canada

. Europe

. Germany

. France

. UK

. Italy

. Spain

. Russia

. Rest of Europe

. Asia-Pacific

. Japan

. China

. India

. Australia

. South Korea

. Rest of APAC

. LAMEA

. Brazil

. Mexico

. Rest of LAMEA



Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the Point of care diagnostics industry:

. Abbott Laboratories

. Roche

. Quidel

. AccuBiotech

. Johnson & Johnson

. Becton, Dickinson, and Company

. Danaher Corporation

. PTS Diagnostics

. Trinity Biotech

. Siemens Healthineers Group

. Sekisui Diagnostics Group

. Fluxergy

. Chembio Dianostics

. Instrumentation Laboratory

. Nova Biomedical



In summary, our 430+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

. What is the current size of the overall global point of care diagnostics market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

. What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall point of care diagnostics market over the next ten years?

. What are the main segments within the overall point of care diagnostics market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

. What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

. Which are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments, and prospects?

. What are the main trends that will affect the world point of care diagnostics market between 2021 and 2031?

. What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for the market?

. How will the global point of care diagnostics market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

. Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 4 regional and 10 key national markets - the report highlights market growth prospects for key countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and India. The report also highlights growth potential in Latin America as well as Middle East & Africa.

. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for over 15 of the major companies involved in the Point of care diagnostics market



