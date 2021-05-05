New York, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharma Leader Series: Top 50 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs) Market Report 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05605445/?utm_source=GNW



Fierce competition, stringent regulations, diminishing research and development, shrinking margins, strong price pressures and patent cliffs encompass today’s drug industry. It is a well-known fact that future of the pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical industry depends on innovation, and innovation comes from collaborations or partnerships.



Contract manufacturing and outsourcing in the form of pay for services or strategic collaboration has resulted in the development of a new paradigm that offers new opportunities to companies for improving their bottom lines through the conversion of fixed costs to variable costs. Contract manufacturers that perform custom synthesis and produce intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients and dosage forms are becoming increasingly important for the drug developers to conduct their business more efficiently. Rapid economic growth in the emerging markets is also advancing the pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. Cost, once considered the only reason for outsourcing, is now accomplished by quality and reliability.



Boots Contract Manufacturing, a unit of Wallgreen Boots Alliance Inc., was the leader in the non-sterile liquid contract manufacturing market with a xx% share. Catalent Pharma Solutions had a 6.8% share, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Perrigo Company PLC also had notable shares in this market. Mylan N.V., Lyne Laboratories and Wockhardt Ltd. are other contributors in the non-sterile liquid dosage form market via contract manufacturing. Many renowned pharmaceutical companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim, AbbVie Inc., Dr. Reddy’s, Pharmaceutical International GmbH and Jubilant Lifesciences also contributed to this market, holding a 69.3% cumulative market share.



COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market



Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the changing delivery chain scenario is likely to have a prominent effect in the short term on global contract manufacturing, including China. The demand for large-scale contract manufacturing is expected to increase significantly as pharmaceutical companies start full-scale operations following the coronavirus outbreak. After the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, several organizations will seek to increase their productivity to meet the growing demand. This means that such larger companies should appoint contract development and manufacturing organizations to deal with losses suffered during the crisis. In addition, numerous governmental bodies develop innovative plans to boost contract development and producing organizations to boost productivity for other bigger organizations.



