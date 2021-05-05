Rickie Goyal Joins HYCU® as Vice President of Global Operations to Accelerate Worldwide Expansion

Boston, Massachusetts, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data backup and recovery as a service, today announced the appointment of Rickie Goyal to the company’s operations executive team. Mr. Goyal reports directly to Founder and CEO Simon Taylor. In his role, Mr. Goyal who has a track record of scaling operations and driving growth through the improvement and consistency of operations will be responsible for the vision and execution of sales operations for the Company. The appointment follows on the Company’s recent $87.5M Series A financing round led by Bain Capital Ventures with participation by Acrew Capital where talent acquisition and hiring key executives to accelerate growth would be a top priority.

“I’m excited that Rickie is joining the HYCU management team,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “Rickie brings an incredible amount of knowledge and experience as well as passion and energy needed to drive and facilitate growth for all the company’s he has worked for in his career. I know he will do the same at HYCU. It’s a great time to be at HYCU and we’re well on the way to adding the talent and individuals who will help take HYCU into its next phase of growth. Rickie is the twentieth hire in the past three weeks across operations, marketing, channel, customer support and sales. We are easily on track to add the 100-125 new hires in the next 12 months that we shared when we close our recent round of funding. I’ve known Rickie personally for many years and what he has been able to accomplish at every organization he was worked at is impressive. I’m looking forward to what’s to come with Rickie as a key executive on our leadership team.”

Prior to HYCU, Mr. Goyal was Vice President Worldwide Sales Operations and Development for ThoughtSpot where he led sales operations for the emerging company to a $2BN valuation. Before ThoughtSpot, Mr. Goyal held senior executive sales operations and leadership roles at Confluent and Nutanix. At Nutanix, he was instrumental in leading sales growth from a sales team of approximately 60 to more than 800.

“At the heart of any successful sales and operations role is sales forecasting and making sure you unify and align the sales and operational roles to be prepared for near-term and future growth,” added Rickie. “This has always been at the heart of what I have done in the industry. It’s really a great time to be at HYCU. The company, Simon and the leadership team, and the potential for what’s to come is truly impressive. I’m looking forward to making a difference immediately and know we will be able to not just accommodate growth now but sustain it well into the future.”

