Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Therapeutics Market Report 2021-2031

Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics has great potential to target specific genes of interest in the context of precision medicine. Optimization of enhanced delivery, specificity, affinity, and nuclease resistance with reduced toxicity is underway in different disease context. This report gives a complete overview of antisense therapy and highlights its potential.



Over the last few years, the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics has gained widespread attention due to the technological advancements and growth in understanding of the oligonucleotide therapeutics that inhabit the human body. Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are 5 segmentations of the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market, with forecasts for 5 Therapeutic Area, 6 Route of Administration, 4 Types, each forecasted at a global, regional, and country level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.



As per the analysis, global antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market is estimated to be valued at US$xx billion in 2021 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$xx billion by 2031. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



Global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market by Therapeutic Area (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

. Genetic Disorders

. Neurological Disorders

. Oncological Disorders

. Metabolic Disorders

. Ophthalmic Disorders

. Other Therapeutic Areas



Global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

. Pulmonary Delivery

. Intravenous Injections

. Intradermal Injections

. Intraperitoneal Injections

. Topical Delivery

. Other Delivery Methods



Global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market by Type (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

. Ribozyme

. DNAzyme

. Anti-Gene

. Other Type



Global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market by Region (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

. North America

. Europe

. Asia-Pacific

. Latin America

. Middle East

. Africa



The global market for antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics is ascending and has made significant gains in treatments. The players in the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market are striving to tap the opportunities that this market offers. Companies are trying to explore the available prospects by adopting various strategies such as:

. Mergers and acquisitions.

. Product launches.

. Collaborations and partnerships.



Product approval is a major milestone facing all key competitors in the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market. Several strategies were implemented by key market players between 2015 and Jan 2021. There are over 50+ pharma companies involved in different aspects of antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics, including drugs, diagnostics, biomarkers, services, analyses and others.



Top 10 Leading Players Profiled in the Report

. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

. Biogen Inc.

. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

. Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ANP)

. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

. Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

. Geron Corporation (Geron)



