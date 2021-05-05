New York, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Therapy Technologies Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067747/?utm_source=GNW



Growing Focus on Precision Medicine to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities Over the Next Decade



Cell therapy technologies are used across various research areas including gene therapy, cancer vaccines, regenerative medicine, biologics and others. Increasing global disease burden and the need for more personalized & precision medicine has led to massive growth in the cell therapy technologies market, which is likely to increase over the next decade. While the global market will experience significant growth, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing submarket, primarily due to the presence of large numbers of clinical research organizations (CROs) in the region.



Technological Advancements Anticipated to Fuel Cell Therapy Technologies Market



Cell therapy technology is one of the fastest growing markets and is an ever-changing landscape. It represents the umbrella of recent advancement in the field of gene therapy, drug delivery, cancer vaccines, various application of stem cells, regenerative medicine, and tissue engineering. Higher government investments for cell-based research, availability of advanced cell therapy technologies and growing demand of cell therapies are expected to further propel the market growth.



Which Factors are Fuelling Cell Therapy Technologies Industry Growth?

. Rising incidence of chronic & infectious diseases

. Large number of oncology-related cell therapy clinical trials

. Increasing GMP certifications for cell therapy production facilities

. Rising government initiatives towards cell-based research activities



Which Factors are Restraining Growth?

. Dearth of skilled professionals

. High cost of cell-based research & low success rate



What are the Market Opportunities?

. Increasing public-private partnerships for the development of cell therapies

. Emergence of iPSCs as an alternative to ESCs

. Emerging economies across Asia Pacific region



How do prominent players strengthen their position throughout the world?



Product

. Consumables

. Equipment

. Systems & Software



Cell Type

. T-Cells

. Stem Cells

. Other Cells



Process

. Cell Processing

. Cell Preservation, Distribution, and Handling

. Process Monitoring and Quality Control



End-User

. Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

. CROs, Research Institutes and Cell Banks



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 14 leading national markets:



By Region

. North America

- U.S.

- Canada

. Europe

- Germany

- UK

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- Rest of Asia Pacific

. Rest of the World

- Brazil

- Mexico

- GCC

- Rest of RoW



Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 12 of the major companies involved in the Cell Therapy Technologies Market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Lonza, Danaher, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Sartorius AG, TERUMO BCT, INC., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Avantor, Inc., BD, CellGenix GmbH, and Sirion-Biotech GmbH.



Key Questions Answered by this Report:

. What is the current size of the overall global cell therapy technologies market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

. What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall Cell Therapy Technologies market over the next ten years?

. What are the main segments within the overall cell therapy technologies market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

. What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

. What are the largest national markets for the world cell therapy technologies? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

. How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

. Which are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments, and prospects?

. What are the main trends that will affect the world cell therapy technologies market between 2021 and 2031?

. What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for the market?

. How will the global cell therapy technologies market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

. How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?



