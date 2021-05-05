New York, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rare Diseases Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067744/?utm_source=GNW



Rare Diseases Market- Our New Study Reveals Trends, R&D Progress, and Predicted Revenues over the Next Decade



The global rare diseases market was valued at US$xx billion in 2021 and is likely to reach US$xx billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2021-2026. Furthermore, the market is predicted to generate revenue of US$xx billion by 2031. Increasing cases of rare genetic diseases coupled with rising number of US FDA approvals for treatment of rare diseases is likely to promote the market growth. The growing emphasis on scientific activities and the development of new medicinal medicines has expanded the market importance of treating rare diseases.



What Are The Market Driving Factors?

. Increasing number of approvals for rare diseases

. Robust pipeline by major players

. Increasing health awareness



What Are The Market Opportunities?

. Increasing demand from emerging economies

. Increasing government support



Some of the novel drugs approved in 2020 for rare diseases

. Evrysdi

. Lampit

. Orladeyo

. Artesunate



In addition, increasing product advances are contributing to the launch of ground-breaking technical instruments for the detection of unusual genetic disorders. In addition, supportive government initiatives aimed at increasing recognition of the treatment of rare diseases are contributing to expanded implementation of successful rare disease therapies. In terms of drugs, others segment dominated the global market by generating revenue of US$xx billion in 2021 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period.



Key highlights about rare diseases market:

. Majority of rare diseases effect new born and are diagnosed before the age of 5 years

. Genetic testing finds major application in diagnosing variety of rare diseases

. Rising number of new born screenings is expected to increase the diagnosis rate of rare diseases

. Prenatal screening finds its application in diagnosing Trisomy 13, Trisomy 18 and Edward’s disease



Our 330+ pages report provides 400+ tables and charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Rare Diseases Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.



Rare Diseases Market Segmentation



Drugs

. Revlimid

. MabThera/Rituxan

. Opdivo

. Imbruvica

. Sprycel

. Tasigna

. Copaxone

. Rebif



Disease

. Rare Oncology Diseases

. Rare Metabolic Diseases

. Rare Neurologic Diseases

. Rare Hematology Diseases

. Rare Infectious Diseases

. Other Rare Diseases



Type

. Non Biologics

. Biologics



Age

. Adult

. Pediatric



End use

. Specialty Pharmacies

. Hospital Pharmacies

. Retail Pharmacies



Region

. North America

. Europe

. Asia Pacific

. Latin America

. Middle East and Africa



COVID-19 Impact Recovery Scenarios



This report includes Baseline Forecasts along with Different Rebound Scenarios to help analyze the global rare disease market-no matter how COVID-19 affects the economy.



