Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Trevor Bauer Donates $51,000 To Think Together in First Month of Season-Long Giveback Initiative “Ks For A Cause”

LYNWOOD, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think Together, California’s largest nonprofit provider of afterschool, expanded learning, and school improvement programs, today announced Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer has donated $51,000 to the nonprofit, through his season-long giveback initiative – Ks for a Cause.



As part of the initiative, Bauer is donating $1,000 per strikeout (K) throughout the regular season to local nonprofit organizations focused on STEM and/or youth programming in the greater Los Angeles area. Each month, a different nonprofit organization will be designated, starting with Think Together in the month of April. Bauer is fully funding the initiative through grants via the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF).

“This season, I want to give back to my hometown community in a really meaningful way,” said Bauer. “I’m excited to launch Ks for a Cause to support several incredible nonprofit organizations doing impactful work to promote STEM and offer a variety of youth programming across the greater Los Angeles area. Strikeouts have always been important to me, but this season they will be even more purposeful.”

Think Together, with operations throughout the state, serves more 71,000 students among 14 school districts and 23 charters in Los Angeles county. In partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, Think Together offers its Coding for All initiative, which supports STEM, coding and robotics programs in schools throughout Compton and Lynwood.

Bauer is raising additional funds for Think Together, as well as other Ks for a Cause organizations, with limited-edition co-branded merchandise on his website. All proceeds from Ks for a Cause x Think Together merchandise sales, available now through May 22, 2021, will benefit Think Together.

Think Together Founder and CEO Randy Barth was also featured in Bauer’s new, dedicated content series on his YouTube Channel (@BauerOutage) where the pair discussed Think Together’s mission, its longtime partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, and its Coding for All program.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to partner with Trevor Bauer and his Ks for Cause initiative, thanks to our long-standing relationship with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation,” said Barth. “Bauer has had an incredible start to the season and we’re cheering for him as he makes such a tremendous impact for kids living in our hometown of Los Angeles."

Think Together has been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation since 2015. Integral to Coding for All, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation supports Think Together’s College readiness programs with college field trips for middle school students in Los Angeles County and Social Emotional Learning Programs for middle school students in San Bernardino and Los Angeles.

About Think Together

Think Together partners with schools and communities to pursue educational equity and excellence for all kids. As a nonprofit organization, Think Together innovates, implements and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students. Think Together’s program areas include early learning, afterschool, school support services and leadership development for teachers and school administrators. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit www.thinktogether.org.

