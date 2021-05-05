Konica Minolta Healthcare Partners with nVoq to Advance Cloud-based, Integrated Speech Recognition in the Exa Platform

WAYNE, N.J., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. and nVoq Incorporated (nVoq) announce an agreement to embed nVoq’s cloud-based speech recognition and automation solution in the Exa® Platform. nVoq’s enterprise-ready solution will integrate with Konica Minolta’s cloud-based Exa Platform, which requires no workstation installation and includes the diagnostic-quality Zero Footprint Viewer with Server-Side Rendering for fast access to images anywhere, on any device. Now, Exa users will have the same capabilities, enhanced with voice-enabled reporting utilizing nVoq’s flexible, highly accurate, speech recognition APIs (nVoq.SPS) to deliver a unified experience for Exa users. Exa is an integrated RIS, PACS, Billing platform with a unified patient chart across all modules.



“Integrating Exa with nVoq’s clinically relevant solution empowers and complements our entire product portfolio of zero footprint technologies. While our customers will benefit from streamlined implementation and operation, the real advantage is the ability to access the speech recognition software from anywhere at any time – in the office, clinic or on a mobile device. This capability will further enhance clinical productivity as well as lessen the burden of software maintenance on healthcare IT departments,” said Kevin Borden, Vice President of Product, Healthcare IT.

By leveraging nVoq’s world-class speech recognition experience and capability, Konica Minolta will provide Exa users with access to a fast, highly accurate, speech recognition solution without local installation or system training. Because both solutions require no downloads, new users’ workstations or devices can be up and running in seconds. For large healthcare organizations, the implications are significant. IT resources can be allocated to other projects and needs rather than downloading and maintaining software across a vast array of users and locations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Konica Minolta to create an extraordinary customer experience by integrating our highly accurate, HIPAA-enabled speech recognition solution into the Exa Platform,” said Deborah Gillotti, Chief Operating Officer, nVoq Incorporated. “Improving clinical workflow through automation is a shared vision of our companies. We look forward to bringing these powerful solutions together to meet customer’s needs and helping make better decisions sooner.”

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.

About nVoq Incorporated

nVoq Inc., headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-enabled, SaaS-based medically relevant speech recognition to the healthcare industry. Independent Software Vendors leverage nVoq’s RESTful webservices APIs to cost effectively integrate voice recognition in building and enhancing healthcare apps across medical specialties. For more information on nVoq’s Speech Processing Services API tools please visit https://sayit.nvoq.com/speech-processing-services/

