EVEON develops innovative devices for automating the preparation and delivery of multidose drugs and vaccines

EVEON, designer and manufacturer of medical devices for the preparation and delivery of drugs, is proposing to automate and deliver multidose drugs from a vial, as well as vaccines used in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Multidose drug have undeniable advantages in a global vaccination campaign such as that seen with Covid-19. The management and delivery of multidose vaccines is now a major concern. During vaccination campaigns, multidosing allows the optimisation of the value chain as a whole. In particular, it makes it possible to reduce packaging waste by 40%. Additionally it requires 47% less storage space in vaccination centres and storage facilities. This is the reason why the Food and Drug Administration has just authorised the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to be increased to 15 doses per vial.

“In the context of the Covid-19 crisis, multidosing is now more important than ever and EVEON provides innovative solutions with its Intuity® medical devices. Thanks to some of our latest innovations, we can guarantee the dilution stage, as well as a reproducible and high-precision vaccine delivery process, by greatly limiting the number of manipulations. It is possible to inject multidose from a vial, without prior transfer to a syringe, by maximizing the number of doses extracted." said Vincent TEMPELAERE, CEO of EVEON.

By developing electromechanical devices, EVEON makes it possible to automate drug preparation and/or delivery. Individual specifications, such as the injected dose, injection rate or process time are highly controlled leading to a highly reproducible preparation and dispensing procedure, a standard process. This prevents problems related to variations in volumes withdrawn from vials by users, manual manipulation risks and dosing errors. EVEON has also developed a very simple manual device concept to facilitate dose transfer, measurement and delivery.



EVEON is a leading player in ensuring that new drugs (reconstitutable lyophilisates, dispersible powders, suspensions, dilutions, emulsions, therapy combinations, high viscosity formulations, etc.), all which entail a complex preparation or delivery process, are easily accessible and available in large quantities.

EVEON designs, develops, and assembles safe, digital automatic medical devices for the preparation and delivery of therapeutic treatments. The company-developed Intuity® technological platforms allow to automate the fractionation of liquid doses and to achieve accurate multidose administrations from a single vial. The high-performance devices facilitate practitioner use through reliable reconstitution and dosing, reduced dead volumes and injection rate control.