John Cortale, of LPL Financial Announces Latest Webinar on The First 8000 Days of Retirement, and What to Expect

WASHINGTON, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cortale Group at LPL Financial, a wealth advisory firm based in the Mid-Atlantic, has announced an upcoming educational webinar with guest speaker and strategic partner, John Diehl, Senior VP at Hartford Funds. 8000 Days features topics that’re oftentimes overlooked when it comes to retirement in this ever-changing environment.



“As life expectancy rises in an environment where factors are constantly changing, it is important to educate yourself on the 4 phases of retirement,” says John Cortale. “As a firm that stresses the importance of holistic financial planning, preparing for the first 8000 Days of Retirement is in each and every investor’s best interest.”

This presentation will focus on key elements that affect your Social Security income during retirement. Key topics covered include:

The Complexities of Tomorrow

4 Phases of Retirement

Reducing any Anxieties Regarding Retirement



Date:

Time:

Host:

Guest Speaker: May 12, 2021

4:00 PM ET

John Cortale, Senior Vice President

John Diehl, Senior VP Hartford Funds

About Cortale Group

John Cortale and his team at the Cortale Group focus on understanding the long-term goals of its clients and encourages strong relationships by listening to each and every client’s unique concerns and taking them into account when developing their financial plan. We help our clients develop, implement, and monitor a strategy that helps provide a road map that works toward financial stability including planning you’re your legacy and the generational transfer of wealth. For more information, please visit: www.thecortalegroup.com

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. John Hancock, The Cortale Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

The Cortale Group at LPL Financial, 1010 Wisconsin Ave NW, STE 303 Washington, DC 20007

Office: (202) 545-7189 | Email: john.cortale@lpl.com | Website: www.thecortalegroup.com