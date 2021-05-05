Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group Names Kareen Boyadjian Vice President of Cyber Underwriting

ENCINO, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group today announced that Kareen Boyadjian has been appointed Vice President of Underwriting, effective April 1, 2021, reporting to Michael Palotay, the group’s Chief Underwriting Officer. Based in Encino, California, Ms. Boyadjian oversees the healthcare segment of Cyber, manages the personal lines cyber product called NetGuard™ Select and serves as the national product lead for Medefense™, a healthcare regulatory billing errors and omissions (E&O) product.



“We are pleased for Kareen on this well-deserved promotion,” said Mr. Palotay. “Over the past decade, she has been instrumental in growing our healthcare cyber and regulatory book, which represents a key segment of our specialty business. Most recently, Kareen has been leading, marketing and developing underwriting strategies for NetGuard™ Select, our new personal lines cyber product. She is an innovative and critical thinker when it comes to meeting the unique needs of the market and delivering meaningful solutions to our customers and distribution partners.”

Ms. Boyadjian joined Tokio Marine HCC in 2011 as an underwriting assistant. With over ten years of Cyber underwriting and production experience, she is recognized in the marketplace as a strong, professional leader and advocate for women pursuing their professional careers. Ms. Boyadjian was nominated to participate in Tokio Marine HCC’s Elevating Women in Leadership program in 2020.

“I really love what I do and the clients with whom I work every day,” said Ms. Boyadjian. “I am eager to grow the business and support our partners nationally.”

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $36 billion as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “A+ (Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “A+ (Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.