Marel: Viðskipti með eigin bréf

English Icelandic

Viðskipti með eigin fjármálagerninga/

Transaction in own financial instruments

Nafn/Name:

Marel hf.

Dagsetning viðskipta/Date of transaction:

5.5.2021

Kaup eða sala/Buy or Sell:

Sala/Sell

Tegund fjármálagernings/Type of instrument:

Hlutabréf/Equities

Fjöldi hluta/Number of shares:

1.411.797

Gengi/Verð pr. Hlut/Price:

EUR 2,475

Fjöldi hluta eftir viðskipti/Primary insider's holdings after the transaction:

17.193.107

Dagsetning lokauppgjörs/Date of settlement:

Ástæður viðskipta/Reason for transaction:

Viðskiptin eru til að mæta skilyrðum um framkvæmd kaupréttarsamninga, vegna kauprétta sem veittir voru á árunum 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 og 2018, í samræmi við starfskjarastefnu félagsins sem samþykkt var á aðalfundum félagsins á hverjum tíma. Heildarfjöldi nýttra kauprétta var 3.538.000 og var meðalkaupverð 2,475 evrur á hlut. Kaupréttarhafar keyptu samtals 110.000 hluti á vegnu meðalkaupverði 0,876 evrur á hlut. Önnur bréf voru afhent á grundvelli nettunaraðferðar, þar sem afhent bréf nema mismun á vegnu meðalkaupverði kaupréttanna (2,526 evrur á hlut) og dagslokagengi á Euronext Amsterdam þann 4. maí 2021, hvort tveggja margfaldað með fjölda nýttra hluta með þessum hætti sem voru 3.428.000, að frádregnum sköttum.

Transaction to fulfill obligations of stock option agreements. The stock options were granted in the years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 in accordance with the Company‘s remuneration policy as approved by the Company‘s respective AGMs. The total number of exercised options was 3,538,000 and the weighted average exercise price was EUR 2.475 per share. Option holders purchased 110,000 shares in total at the weighted average purchase price of EUR 0.876 per share. Remaining shares were delivered on the basis of netting, i.e. shares equal to the difference of the weighted average exercise price of the stock options (EUR 2.526 per share) and closing price on Euronext Amsterdam on 4 May 2021, both numbers multiplied with the number of options exercised this way, which were 3,428,000, less taxes.