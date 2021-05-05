English French

LACROIX’s new range of IoT solutions Impulse recognised



LACROIX’s Impulse range, dedicated to the development of industrial IoT solutions and critical electronic applications, received the “Innovation/Tech” award at the Datavenue Challenge 2021 for its SmartPole solution. Organised by Orange, the competition aimed to promote innovative services relying on IoT technologies to help companies improve their performance.

Launched in early 2021 and resulting from merging the R&D efforts of LACROIX’s electronics business activity with eSoftThings, Impulse is the Group’s new turnkey offer, ranging from the design to the production of software and electronic solutions. Impulse provides a strong value-creating response to the challenges faced by today’s companies which are grappling with accelerating technological cycles and the impact of connected technologies and the IoT on their economic models.

As a true “tech accelerator”, Impulse brings added value to its customers’ projects by drawing on its expertise in numerous key technologies such as connectivity, power, vision systems, artificial intelligence, data, the IoT, human-machine interfaces, mechatronics, audio/acoustics and even cybersecurity.

The SmartPole, a prize-winning solution in the Datavenue Challenge organised by Orange

In Orange's Datavenue Challenge 2021, Impulse presented the “SmartPole”, a real-time, remote monitoring solution for detecting when industrial telephone or lighting poles fall using a network of sensors attached directly to the poles. The “SmartPole” solution was selected in the “Innovation/Tech” category by Orange and its various IoT expert partners on the jury from 150 applications and 30 nominated solutions - the first-ever award for the Impulse teams at LACROIX.

“The idea is to improve maintenance efficiency by identifying fallen or damaged poles or vertical structures that are at risk of collapsing.The SmartPole addresses the concrete needs of infrastructure managers, operators and manufacturers: to minimise service downtime, remotely limit damage in the vicinity and physical danger from falling poles and optimise inventory by reducing economic and ecological costs,” explains Guillaume Macaigne, Director of Innovation and IoT Business Development at LACROIX.

Development of industrial IoT solutions as a major growth driver

This success comes directly on the heels of Amazon choosing the Impulse solution. As a reminder, back in December 2020, LACROIX had already announced its integration into Amazon’s Consulting and Professional Service (CPS). As a strategic consultant and design and development service provider, the Impulse team at LACROIX is already meeting the needs of Amazon’s customers and partners looking to integrate smart voice command into their range of products. A true testament to LACROIX’s transformation, Impulse thus represents an extremely promising growth driver for the years to come.

“By positioning itself throughout the majority of the IoT value chain, our Impulse range meets the growing needs of our customers to be supported from design to industrialisation with increasingly smarter equipment. It is a key pillar in our new Leadership 2025 plan. Receiving recognition from a strategic partner such as Orange is a strong indication of the relevance of our positioning and strengthens our confidence and commitment in a new era of sustainable growth for LACROIX,” declares Vincent Bedouin, CEO of LACROIX.

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology contributes to making our living environments simpler, more sustainable and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.

As a publicly-listed family-owned mid-cap, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialise robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX Group designs and manufactures its customers’ electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aeronautical, industrial and health sectorś. LACROIX also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.

