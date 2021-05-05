Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits_ Monthly declaration of the total number of voting rights and shares

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))
Charenton-le-Pont, 5th May, 2021
MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS
ISIN Code: 0000060873
|Situation at:
|Total number of shares comprising share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|30 April 2021
|111 949 018
|Number of voting rights (1):
115 355 968
Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
115 223 132
Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.
(1) Including treasury shares
(2) After deduction of treasury shares
Attachment