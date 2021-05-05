Tricol Biomedical launches sales and marketing agency agreement with NorthStar Sales Alliance

Portland, OR, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricol Biomedical, a privately held medical device company dedicated to saving lives through innovative hemostatic and wound care solutions, today announced a unique sales and marketing agency agreement for the Tricol Biomedical family of hemostatic products with NorthStar Sales Alliance. NorthStar is a healthcare company with broad access into both the acute care and alternate site markets in US. The new agreement takes effect immediately and activates reach via a strong GPO platform and an engaged field team.

Tricol Biomedical is a fully integrated medical device company focused on bleeding control and wound care technology. Tricol is an innovative company, with over 60 patents and 32 clinical publications, manufacturing life-saving hemostatic product families like HemConTM and OneStopTM. Tricol products are successfully used to meet a variety of medical needs—from Trauma Management to Procedural Care to Consumer Care—and the Tricol product portfolio now features over-the-counter advanced wound care products as well.

“This sales and marketing agreement with NorthStar is consistent with our mission to provide access to Tricol Biomedical products across the full spectrum of the healthcare market. Extending our hemostatic solutions into all areas of patient, procedural and consumer care is critical to our mission of saving lives through innovation in Hemostasis.” – Chris Rowland, CEO of Tricol Biomedical

“We are excited to add the Tricol portfolio of bleeding control products, these products have been successfully used in the professional healthcare market for over 20 years and are well recognized for the lifesaving aspects of this technology.” - John Linderman, CEO of NorthStar Sales Alliance.

To learn more about bleeding control products from Tricol Biomedical, please visit www.tricolbiomedical.com

About Tricol Biomedical

Tricol Biomedical is a fully integrated medical device company that is dedicated to significantly advancing the standard of care in hemostatic and wound care solutions with the HemCon brand of products. Tricol offers an innovative focus on bleeding control products from Trauma Management to Procedural Care to Consumer Care, and the Tricol portfolio now features over-the-counter advanced wound care products as well. Tricol Biomedical is fully committed to innovation in bleeding control and wound care technology. www.tricolbiomedical.com

About NorthStar Sales Alliance

NorthStar has been in business for over 25 years. In 2018 we created the Sales Alliance organization to address an underserved opportunity to bring OTC products to the professional healthcare market. These proven products are well positioned to improve patient care and recovery while being packaged in a manner more consistent with professional healthcare administration requirements. www.northstarsalesalliance.com

