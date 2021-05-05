A new technology provides 100% real-time, non-destructive in-process weight checks for clinical scale drug product fills

Lee, MA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new technology, developed by Colanar and Abbena, will provide 100% real-time, non-destructive in-process weight checks (IPCs) for syringes and bulk vials. The new technology will be incorporated into Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing’s new isolator-based filling line that is currently under construction. On June 2, 2021 at 1PM EST, fill finish CMO, Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, and filling equipment supplier, Colanar, will present this technology and how it works in a webinar: The new online technique for IPC and other advanced filling technologies. This webinar is one in a series of presentations in their free webinar series, The Future of Small Scale Sterile Filling. The series was produced in collaboration with five leading equipment manufacturers: Claranor, Colanar, Genesis, IMA, and Steriline, with the goal of providing free information regarding the application of the latest technologies in small scale sterile fill finish.

In addition to this 100% IPC technology, Colanar will also discuss several new and advanced filling techniques including a new nitrogen purging technique that can reach a less than 1% oxygen headspace, fully automated and flexible filling, and robotic removal of containers with failing IPCs, among others.

The new IPC technique will see its first production line application at Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM) in their new isolator-based, fully automated sterile filling line for small scale use. The line is currently under construction and will be in operation in Q1-2022. The line will be able to process vials (RTU or bulk), syringes, and cartridges and fill suspensions, highly viscous solutions, and lyophilized products.

“With this new technology, we can offer clients a completely reliable process to ensure every fill volume is accurate without slowing down their production,” said BSM CEO and Cofounder, Shawn Kinney.

This event is a perfect opportunity for viewers to get in depth information from experienced leaders in the industry.

Those interested can register for this free event at https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/the-new-online-technique-for-ipc-and-other-advanced-technologies/

All other events as a part of this series are available to view here: https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/the-future-of-small-scale-sterile-filling/

About Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM) is a fill finish CMO providing the safest and highest quality injectable drug products achievable for clinical trials and small commercial requirements. BSM uses advanced technologies, state-of-the-art flexible fillers based in isolators to fill syringes, cartridges, vials (RTU or bulk), lyophilized product, and unique containers.

