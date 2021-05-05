Carahsoft Named Americas Partner of the Year by EDB

RESTON, Va., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named Americas Partner of the Year by EDB , the largest dedicated provider of PostgreSQL® products and solutions worldwide. This award was presented at the virtual EDB Partner Sales Kickoff in February 2021.



“Carahsoft is a long-time partner of EDB. Over the past year, they continued to go above and beyond to deliver EDB products and services to our government customers in North America,” said Mike Coffield, Vice President of Channels and Alliances at EDB. “They were a major contributor to EDB achieving record growth in 2020, and we are honored to recognize them as our 2020 Partner of the Year for the Americas Region.”

EDB and Carahsoft began their partnership in 2010, and Carahsoft has since worked to expand EDB’s market presence and impact across both the U.S. and Canadian public sectors. Carahsoft’s dedicated sales and marketing team have worked side by side with EDB over the past decade to connect government customers and reseller partners with EDB’s products and services, enabling organizations to meet mission demands for both new applications, as well as legacy applications undergoing modernization efforts. Over the past year, Carahsoft and EDB’s teams further strengthened their partnership to provide quick solutions to agencies working to meet the challenges of the global pandemic and beyond.

“We are proud to work with EDB to optimize PostgreSQL deployments across North America,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Open Source Solutions at Carahsoft. “This award recognizes 10 years of successful partnership, driven by the commitment of our sales, marketing and support teams to expand EDB’s market presence in the Public Sector. We look forward to many more years of success working with the EDB team and our reseller partners to support legacy modernization efforts as well as the development of new and innovative applications.”

