PCAS: release of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

RELEASE OF THE 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT (URD)

Ecully, May 5, 2021

The PCAS Universal Registration Document 2020, which includes the annual financial report, was filed with France's Financial Markets Authority on May 5, 2021, under number D.21-0429.

This document contains:

The 2020 annual financial report





The Board of Directors' corporate governance report in accordance with Section L.225-37 of France's Commercial Code





Information on the statutory auditors' fees





This document is now available:

At PCAS headquarters: 21 chemin de la Sauvegarde, 21 Ecully Parc, CS 33167, 69134 Ecully, France

On the company website: www.pcas.com

NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE: 2020 Shareholder’s Meeting in Ecully at 10 a.m. on June 9, 2021





ABOUT PCAS

PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With 10% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €194.1 million in 2020 and employs close to 1 100 people in six countries.

To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com





PCAS Newcap Pierre Luzeau / Eric Moissenot



Emmanuel Huynh / Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Financial communication and investor relations Tél. : +33 1 69 79 60 00

www.pcas.com Tél. : +33 1 44 71 98 53

pcas@newcap.eu

