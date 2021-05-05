Intervest Offices & Warehouses - Interim statement by the supervisory board on the first quarter of 2021

English Dutch French

Organic rental income growth: 5%



Real estate portfolio: € 1.045 million, growth of 3%

Value increase due to the sharpening of the yields in logistics real estate with an average of 16 bp

EPRA earnings per share: € 0,38 (€ 0,36 – first quarter 2020)

EPRA NTA: € 23,63 per share (€ 22,40 – 31 December 2020)

Occupancy rate: total 93%, stable

• 88% offices: stable

• 95% logistics real estate: stable

• 100% logistics real estate The Netherlands: increase by 2%-points

Debt ratio: 41,5%

Average interest rate of the financing: 2,0% (2,0% - first quarter 2020)

Intended gross dividend per share for 2021: € 1,53 - at the same level as for 2020

Expected EPRA earnings per share 2021 based on current forecasts between € 1,62 and € 1,65

Solid basis due to sectoral spread of the tenants, € 156 million non-withdrawn credit lines and a strong balance sheet

