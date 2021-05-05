AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Coronavirus Update



As of today, out of over 3,000 employees we have 9 active confirmed coronavirus cases globally. AMG has not experienced any coronavirus related fatalities, and our current cases have not resulted in a facility closure or operational interruption. AMG continues to implement preventive measures such as practicing social distancing, remote working when possible, and restrictions on travel to protect the health and safety of our employees.





Strategic Highlights

The construction of AMG’s second ferrovanadium plant in Zanesville, Ohio is proceeding as planned. As of April 22, 2021, AMG Vanadium had committed $257 million in construction and engineering contracts. All significant contracts for the project have now been committed and signed.

AMG Vanadium signed a new long-term, multi-year agreement to process and recycle spent catalysts from a major oil refinery operator in North America.

AMG purchased a site on the premises of Chemiepark Bitterfeld-Wolfen, advancing its strategic expansion project for a battery-grade lithium hydroxide production plant which will reliably supply the European battery industry with this key raw material via short delivery routes.

AMG has progressed its methodology to achieve Verified Carbon Unit (VCU) credits. AMG’s proposed Verra Carbon Standard for processing metal bearing wastes has passed through public comment and is currently being reviewed by an approved third-party validation/verification body.

Financial Highlights

EBITDA was $28.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, 27% higher than the first quarter 2020 EBITDA of $22.3 million.

Cash from operating activities was $19.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $23.6 million over the same period in 2020.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

AMG’s liquidity as of March 31, 2021, was $381 million, with $211 million of unrestricted cash and $170 million of revolving credit availability.

The Company has maintained its final 2020 declared dividend of €0.10 to be paid to shareholders of record on May 13, 2021.

AMG was promoted from the Euronext’s AScX® (small cap) index to their AMX® (mid cap) index, effective March 22, 2021.

Amsterdam, 5 May 2021 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) reported first quarter 2021 revenue of $264.0 million, a 5% decrease from $278.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 was $28.3 million, a 27% increase over the $22.3 million in the same period in 2020.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, “Out of over 3,000 AMG employees at 33 sites in 15 countries, AMG has 9 active confirmed coronavirus cases globally. AMG’s priority continues to be the health and safety of our employees.

“All three of AMG’s segments performed well in the first quarter. Global demand for our products started to strengthen in the second half of 2020 and has further accelerated in 2021.

“Market prices for materials across the Company’s portfolio have increased from the depressed levels we faced at the peak of the pandemic. Prices for both the AMG Clean Energy Materials segment and the AMG Critical Minerals segment have improved, which has positively impacted financial results relative to the prior year.

“EBITDA for the AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment is lower than the same period in 2020, however, the segment delivered sequentially increasing EBITDA in the first three months of 2021 for the third straight quarter, improving 37% from the fourth quarter of 2020 while recording a greater than 1.0 book to bill ratio.

“Last year, we communicated that we believed that the second quarter of 2020 would be the pandemic low and our financial results have proven that to be true as our EBITDA has improved sequentially each quarter since then.

“AMG’s strategic projects have all advanced during the quarter. We have finalized all outstanding major contracts for the construction of our new recycling plant in Ohio and we are proceeding toward project completion at the end of the first quarter of next year. AMG Brazil is operating at full capacity and preliminary engineering for the spodumene expansion, known as SP1+, is underway post the receipt of a $20 million prepayment from our customer. AMG Lithium commenced detailed engineering as well as the purchase of long lead time items, and in addition purchased a site on the premises of Chemiepark Bitterfeld-Wolfen for the lithium hydroxide upgrader project.

“We made progress in our comprehensive strategy to advance our CO 2 reduction activities. In particular, AMG has progressed its methodology to achieve Verified Carbon Unit (VCU) credits. AMG’s proposed Verra Carbon Standard for processing metal bearing wastes has passed through public comment and is currently being reviewed by an approved third-party validation/verification body.

“Although not reflected in the first quarter financial results, in April 2021 AMG issued 3.1 million new shares, generating $119 million of net proceeds and increasing current liquidity to approximately $500 million. With this equity raise, in combination with cash on hand and strong projected cash flow from operations, AMG believes it can fully fund its current strategic Clean Energy Materials projects while maintaining strong balance sheet and liquidity positions.”

Key Figures

In 000’s US dollars Q1 ‘21 Q1 ‘20 Change Revenue $263,986 $278,290 (5 %) Gross profit 46,864 43,160 9 % Gross margin 17.8 % 15.5 % Operating profit 13,809 8,326 66 % Operating margin 5.2 % 3.0 % Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders 5,099 (13,568) N/A EPS - Fully diluted 0.18 (0.48) N/A EBIT (1) 17,376 11,851 47 % EBITDA (2) 28,339 22,329 27 % EBITDA margin 10.7 % 8.0 % Cash from (used in) operating activities 19,939 (3,679) N/A

Notes:

(1) EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments, environmental provisions, exceptional legal expenses, equity-settled share-based payments, and strategic expenses. Beginning January 1, 2021, AMG has altered its calculation of adjusted EBIT to no longer include the impact of foreign exchange. This alteration was made in consideration of a change in the Company’s hedging policy and to better align the reported adjusted EBITDA with the calculation for our bank covenant calculations. Starting January 2021, the Company is no longer hedging certain intergroup balance sheet exposures which will result in higher volatility in our financial results from foreign exchange which we believe is not representative of our operating performance. Foreign exchange loss in the first quarter of 2021 was $3.0 million. Because of this hedging policy change, we did not retroactively apply this change to the prior year figures, otherwise it would have resulted in a reduction of prior year EBIT of $0.9 million.

(2) EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

Operational Review

AMG Clean Energy Materials

Q1 ‘21 Q1 ‘20 Change Revenue $70,627 $69,219 2 % Gross profit 13,203 4,307 207 % Gross profit before non-recurring items 13,383 3,897 243 % Operating profit (loss) 3,605 (5,654) N/A EBITDA 10,286 (1,048) N/A

AMG Clean Energy Materials’ revenue increased by $1.4 million, or 2%, to $70.6 million, driven mainly by higher sales volumes of tantalum and lithium concentrate and higher prices in vanadium, tantalum and lithium concentrate.

Gross profit before non-recurring items more than tripled in the first quarter due to the improving price environment experienced in the first quarter of 2021.

SG&A expenses in the first quarter of 2021 were $9.6 million, 3% lower than the first quarter of 2020 due to non-recurring legal expenses in the first quarter of 2020.

The first quarter 2021 EBITDA increased by $11.3 million, to $10.3 million from negative $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, due to the improved gross profit and SG&A noted above.

AMG Critical Minerals

Q1 ‘21 Q1 ‘20 Change Revenue $72,916 $57,760 26 % Gross profit 13,154 10,289 28 % Gross profit before non-recurring items 13,071 10,308 27 % Operating profit 6,560 4,285 53 % EBITDA 9,012 6,807 32 %

AMG Critical Minerals’ revenue increased by $15.2 million, or 26%, to $72.9 million, driven by higher sales volumes and higher sales prices across all three business units.

Gross profit before non-recurring items increased by 27% in the first quarter due to increased revenue noted above.

SG&A expenses in the first quarter of 2021 slightly increased by $0.5 million, to $6.6 million, primarily due to higher personnel costs and insurance expenses in the current period.

The first quarter 2021 EBITDA margin was 12%, in line with the same period in the prior year.

AMG Critical Materials Technologies

Q1 ‘21 Q1 ‘20 Change Revenue $120,443 $151,311 (20%) Gross profit 20,507 28,564 (28%) Gross profit before non-recurring items 20,569 28,894 (29%) Operating profit 3,644 9,695 (62%) EBITDA 9,041 16,570 (45%)

AMG Critical Materials Technologies' first quarter 2021 revenue decreased by $30.9 million, or 20%, due to reduced aerospace activity and volume reductions. These declines were partially offset by higher revenue from remelting and nuclear waste recycling furnaces, highlighting AMG Engineering’s diversified technology base outside of its aerospace activities. As a result of these factors, first quarter 2021 gross profit before non-recurring items decreased by $8.3 million, or 29%, to $20.6 million.

SG&A expenses decreased by $2.0 million, or 11%, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020, due to lower personnel costs and lower professional fees as a result of cost reduction efforts across the business.

AMG Critical Materials Technologies’ first quarter EBITDA decreased by 45% to $9.0 million from $16.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 due to lower profitability related to the pandemic-impacted aerospace market, offset partially by cost reduction efforts. First quarter EBITDA was 37% higher than fourth quarter 2020, demonstrating continuing recovery in the segment.

Order backlog was $190.7 million as of March 31, 2021, a 4% decrease from $198.1 million as of December 31, 2020. The Company signed $57.5 million in new orders during the first quarter of 2021, representing a 1.03x book to bill ratio. The quarter benefited from strong orders of remelting, induction, and heat treatment furnaces.

Financial Review

Tax

AMG recorded an income tax benefit of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to an expense of $16.5 million in the same period in 2020. This variance was mainly driven by movements in the Brazilian real offset partially by higher pre-tax income compared to the prior period. The effects of the Brazilian real caused a $14.2 million lower non-cash tax expense in the first quarter of 2021 versus the first quarter of 2020. Movements in the Brazilian real exchange rate impact the valuation of the Company’s net deferred tax positions related to our operations in Brazil.

AMG paid taxes of $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to tax payments of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Exceptional Items

AMG’s first quarter 2021 gross profit of $46.9 million includes exceptional items, which are not included in the calculation of EBITDA.

A summary of exceptional items included in gross profit in the first quarters of 2021 and 2020 are below:

Exceptional items included in gross profit

Q1 ‘21 Q1 ‘20 Change Gross profit $46,864 $43,160 9% Inventory cost adjustment (reversal) (333) (1,901) 82% Restructuring expense 67 428 (84%) Asset impairment (reversal) expense (136) 17 N/A Strategic project expense 561 1,395 (60%) Gross profit excluding exceptional items 47,023 43,099 9%

AMG had a $0.3 million exceptional non-cash net reversal during the first quarter of 2021 as a result of inventory cost adjustments primarily from our Brazilian operations, which has been adjusted in EBITDA. During the quarter, the Company incurred expenses for expansion projects which are not yet operational. AMG is adjusting EBITDA for these exceptional charges.

Liquidity

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change Senior secured debt $363,917 $364,640 — Cash & equivalents 211,079 207,366 2% Senior secured net debt 152,838 157,274 (3%) Other debt 19,775 19,876 (1%) Net debt excluding municipal bond 172,613 177,150 (3%) Municipal bond debt 319,645 319,699 — Restricted cash 175,041 208,919 (16%) Net debt 317,217 287,930 10%

AMG had a net debt position of $317.2 million as of March 31, 2021. This increase was mainly due to the significant investment in growth initiatives during the quarter, especially in our vanadium expansion in Ohio.

AMG continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and adequate sources of liquidity during the first quarter. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $211 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $170 million available on its revolving credit facility. As such, AMG had $381 million of total liquidity as of March 31, 2021.

Subsequent to the close of the quarter, AMG issued additional shares and generated $119 million of net proceeds which are not reflected in the above figures.

Net Finance Costs

AMG’s first quarter 2021 net finance costs were $8.7 million compared to $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. This increase is mainly driven by higher foreign exchange losses during the quarter, which were partially offset by lower borrowing rates versus the prior period.

AMG capitalized $3.8 million of interest costs in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $2.8 million in the prior year, driven by interest associated with the Company’s tax-exempt municipal bond supporting the vanadium expansion in Ohio.

SG&A

AMG’s first quarter 2021 SG&A expenses were $33.1 million compared to $34.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower professional fees and continued cost reduction efforts across the business.

Outlook

Due to improving market conditions, AMG's financial results for the first quarter were above previous expectations. We believe that these improvements will continue as we advance in 2021 and, as such, we are updating our outlook for the full year to exceed $120 million EBITDA.

AMG’s long-term guidance will be detailed at the Annual General Meeting tomorrow at 15:00 CEST.

Net income (loss) to EBITDA reconciliation

Q1 ‘21 Q1 ‘20 Net income (loss) $5,678 ($13,597) Income tax (benefit) expense (910) 16,515 Net finance cost * 8,654 6,335 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions ** 1,114 1,490 Restructuring expense 67 428 Inventory cost adjustment (reversal) (333) (1,901) Strategic project expense *** 2,552 1,395 Non-recurring legal expense — 1,049 Share of loss of associates 387 — Others 167 137 EBIT 17,376 11,851 Depreciation and amortization 10,963 10,478 EBITDA 28,339 22,329

*Beginning January 1, 2021, AMG has altered its calculation of adjusted EBITDA to no longer include the impact of foreign exchange. This alteration was made in consideration of a change in the Company’s hedging policy and to better align the reported adjusted EBITDA with the calculation for our bank covenant calculations. Starting January 2021, the Company is no longer hedging certain intergroup balance sheet exposures which will result in higher volatility in our financial results from foreign exchange which we believe is not representative of our ongoing operating performance. Foreign exchange loss in the first quarter of 2021 was $3.0 million. Because of this hedging policy change, we did not retroactively apply this change to the prior year figures, otherwise it would have resulted in a reduction of the prior year adjusted EBIT of $0.9 million.

**Amount includes variable compensation expense which was share-settled in 2021.

***The Company is in the ramp-up phase for three significant strategic expansion projects, including AMG Vanadium’s expansion project, the joint venture with Shell, and the lithium expansion in Germany, which incurred project expenses during the quarter but are not yet operational. AMG is adjusting EBITDA for these exceptional charges.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the quarter ended March 31 In thousands of US dollars 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 263,986 278,290 Cost of sales 217,122 235,130 Gross profit 46,864 43,160 Selling, general and administrative expenses 33,093 34,887 Other income, net 38 53 Net other operating income 38 53 Operating profit 13,809 8,326 Finance income (210) (1,399) Finance cost 8,864 6,807 Net finance cost 8,654 5,408 Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (387) - Profit before income tax 4,768 2,918 Income tax (benefit) expense (910) 16,515 Profit (loss) for the period 5,678 (13,597) Profit (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 5,099 (13,568) Non-controlling interests 579 (29) Profit (loss) for the period 5,678 (13,597) Earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.18 (0.48) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.18 (0.48)





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position In thousands of US dollars March 31, 2021 Unaudited December 31, 2020 Assets Property, plant and equipment 581,569 551,926 Goodwill and other intangible assets 42,109 43,207 Derivative financial instruments 477 1,894 Other investments 28,505 27,527 Deferred tax assets 58,509 58,081 Restricted cash 175,041 208,919 Other assets 8,054 8,496 Total non-current assets 894,264 900,050 Inventories 173,829 152,306 Derivative financial instruments 4,702 5,961 Trade and other receivables 148,329 122,369 Other assets 51,009 44,821 Current tax assets 5,018 5,108 Cash and cash equivalents 211,079 207,366 Assets held for sale 971 1,005 Total current assets 594,937 538,936 Total assets 1,489,201 1,438,986









AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) In thousands of US dollars March 31, 2021 Unaudited December 31, 2020 Equity Issued capital 831 831 Share premium 489,546 489,546 Treasury shares (74,706) (80,165) Other reserves (113,430) (110,593) Retained earnings (deficit) (183,688) (184,139) Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 118,553 115,480 Non-controlling interests 25,679 25,790 Total equity 144,232 141,270



Liabilities Loans and borrowings 672,553 673,262 Lease liabilities 44,285 47,092 Employee benefits 189,376 197,158 Provisions 14,716 15,322 Other liabilities 31,905 12,598 Derivative financial instruments 4,283 4,389 Deferred tax liabilities 4,543 5,398 Total non-current liabilities 961,661 955,219 Loans and borrowings 23,284 23,392 Lease liabilities 4,433 4,789 Short-term bank debt 7,500 7,561 Other liabilities 76,430 67,805 Trade and other payables 203,796 164,999 Derivative financial instruments 5,901 10,264 Advance payments from customers 31,490 29,885 Current tax liability 8,686 7,480 Provisions 21,788 26,322 Total current liabilities 383,308 342,497 Total liabilities 1,344,969 1,297,716 Total equity and liabilities 1,489,201 1,438,986





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



For the quarter ended March 31 In thousands of US dollars 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from (used in) operating activities Profit (loss) for the period 5,678 (13,597) Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash flows: Non-cash: Income tax (benefit) expense (910) 16,515 Depreciation and amortization 10,963 10,478 Asset impairment (reversal) expense (136) 17 Net finance cost 8,654 5,408 Share of loss of associates and joint ventures 387 — Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment 9 112 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 1,088 1,490 Movement in provisions, pensions, and government grants (3,796) (2,761) Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments 4,748 (15,468) Cash generated from operating activities 26,685 2,194 Finance costs paid, net (4,749) (4,951) Income tax paid (1,997) (922) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 19,939 (3,679) Cash used in investing activities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 171 — Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (35,583) (15,500) Investments in associates and joint ventures (1,000) — Change in restricted cash 33,878 14,086 Interest received on restricted cash 15 941 Capitalized borrowing cost (7,722) (7,336) Other 13 8 Net cash used in investing activities (10,228) (7,801)





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued)







For the quarter ended March 31 In thousands of US dollars 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Cash used in financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 1,481 - Payment of transaction costs related to debt (390) - Repayment of borrowings (1,510) (1,257) Net proceeds from (repurchase of) common shares 176 (592) Payment of lease liabilities (1,283) (1,057) Contributions by non-controlling interests 244 - Net cash used in financing activities (1,282) (2,906) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,429 (14,386) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 207,366 226,218 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (4,716) (2,888) Cash and cash equivalents at March 31 211,079 208,944

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Clean Energy Materials combines our recycling and mining operations producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. Clean Energy Materials spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies combines our leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals consists of our mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan ( www.amg-nv.com ).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 975 4979

Michele Fischer

mfischer@amg-nv.com

