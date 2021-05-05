Congratulations to Lane Financial Services and Via Insurance Agency-World Insurance Associates LLC’s Newest Appointed Agencies

Tinton Falls, NJ, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced that Lane Financial Services LLC (“Lane Financial”) of Daleville, VA, and VIA Insurance Agency (“VIA Insurance”) of Roanoke, VA were selected to join the World Insurance Associates team effective April 1, 2021.

Lane Financial was started in Fincastle, VA in 2006 by Tina Sumner Lane, who has over 24 years of insurance experience. VIA Insurance Agency was started by David Via in 2000. David has over 30 years of insurance experience. The agencies provide insurance coverage for homes, automobiles, farms, and commercial properties, and they also provide Life and Annuity products. They offer excellent customer service and great rates to the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas.

“We believe in providing our customers with the best solution for their needs,” says Tina Lane, Owner, Lane Financial. “We want our customers to be properly protected, and I know as part of WIA, we can continue to do that for our existing and future customers.”

“Our clients work with a team of highly qualified professionals to provide them with the best insurance coverage for them, their family, or their business,” says David Via, Owner, VIA Insurance. “We are pleased to be joining WIA and look forward to continuing to build long-lasting relationships with our clients.”

“We are pleased that Lane Financial and VIA Insurance are merging, and joining the WIA family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Both companies are experienced and provide their insureds with a high level of customer service, and now they can offer them additional products and services. We expect they will continue to grow as part of WIA.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Copenhaver, Ellett & Derrico provided legal counsel Lane Financial and VIA Insurance. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 102 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 138 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #62 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #41 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.