Mr. Lube Recognized as Platinum Club Member Canada’s Best Managed Companies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and TORONTO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Lube, Canada’s leading quick lube provider in the automotive maintenance sector, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the prestigious designation of Platinum Club Member by Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2021.



This is the ninth consecutive year Mr. Lube has been selected for the prestigious award of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, and the third year being awarded the Platinum designation!

A Best Managed Company Award is the pinnacle of corporate success in Canada and highlights companies that are focused on their core vision, creating stakeholder value and excelling in the global economy.

“Over the past nine years, we have achieved tremendous growth and transformed our brand and operations. Everyone who is a part of the Mr. Lube family has contributed to our success by continuously setting new standards for leadership, innovation, and execution.

This past year presented a new set of challenges, but together, we have thrived once again. Our franchisees are all local owners and operators. Together with their frontline staff, they are cornerstones of their local economies. Through the past year, we worked together to find ways to quickly adapt to changing circumstances, and continued to provide safe, best-in-class service to Canadians right across the country, so they could keep their vehicles running.

Our continued achievement as a Platinum Member of Best Managed Companies exemplifies recognition from industry peers, business leaders, and most importantly, the communities where we live and work. It is a proud achievement for the entire Mr. Lube Family. This is an affirmation that we continue to build a great Canadian company.

On behalf of Mr. Lube’s Board of Directors, our employees, our franchise owners, our partners and suppliers, we are very honoured and humbled to have achieved the prestigious Platinum designation once again,”

President and CEO for Mr. Lube, Stuart Suls.

Sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group, the Best Managed award recognizes Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million, for sustained growth, financial performance, management practices and the efforts of the entire organization.

Now in its 28th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices..

2021 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award, along with Requalified members, Gold Standard winners and Platinum Club members will be honoured at a virtual gala. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today’s business leaders.

About Mr. Lube Canada

Mr. Lube is Canada's leading quick lube provider in the routine automotive maintenance sector. The company was founded in 1976, pioneering a category of automotive servicing that focused on convenience and no appointment necessary. With 177 locations across the country, Mr. Lube is operated by a national network of franchisees. Headquartered in Richmond, BC, the company also has an office in Mississauga, Ontario to support its national franchise network.

In 2002, Mr. Lube Canada founded the Mr. Lube Foundation to support its corporate goals of giving back to the community and helping those most in need. Today, the Foundation has donated in excess of $5.6 million dollars to charities across the country. For more information about Mr. Lube, please visit: www.mrlube.com; Facebook/MrLubeCanada (www.facebook.com/MrLubeCanada); Twitter @MrLube (www.twitter.com/MrLube).

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

